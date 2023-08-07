Boat Pilot Charged in Italian Crash Killing ‘Harry Potter’ Publishing Exec Tests Positive for Drugs, Alcohol
Adrienne Vaughan and her husband were on the boat with their two young children when it collided with another vessel
The man who piloted a boat that crashed on the Amalfi Coast last week has been charged with manslaughter after the wreck resulted in the death of Bloomsbury Publishing giant Adrienne Vaughan.
The Italian news outlet La Stampa reported that Elio Persico, 30, also faces a negligent injury charge.
Vaughan, 45, and her husband were on the boat with their two young children when it collided with another vessel. Vaughan was thrown from the boat and struck by a propeller, causing her arm to be amputated.
Emergency personnel who arrived at the scene tried to give her medical attention, but she died at the scene.
- Husband of ‘Harry Potter’ Publishing Exec Killed in Amalfi Coast Boat Crash Says Family Is ‘Devastated’
- ‘Harry Potter’ Publishing Exec Killed by Propeller When Speedboat Crashes Into Wedding Yacht off Italy’s Amalfi Coast
- Driver Was 3 Times Over Blood Alcohol Limit in Crash That Killed Bride on Wedding Night: Police
- Florida Steakhouse Reopens After Customers Test Positive for Drugs
- Pilot Killed in Fiery Crash of Small Plane Near Shopping Center
Witnesses described the harrowing scene.
"I saw the woman in the water supported by her children and her husband: she did not have an arm and her neck was white, as if her blood did not flow,” Pietro Luzzolino told Corriere del Mezzogiorno. "It was terrible. We rescued them, passengers of the hull got on the sailing ship. The driver was vomiting; we got the impression that he was drunk. The investigators will ascertain it."
Vaughan’s husband, Mike White, said Persico had been distracted while driving the boat.
“He was always on the phone,” White said, according to Italian news outlet Il Messaggero.
La Stampa reported that prosecutors are conducting an investigation and are trying to get access to Persico’s phone records. Toxicology reports found small amounts of cocaine and alcohol in Persico’s system.
“The results are currently being examined by a consultant to the public prosecutor's office,” Prosecutor Giuseppe Borrelli said in a press conference over the weekend, according to the publication. “It is necessary to verify, in concrete terms, the impact of the results on the ability, then, of the subject under investigation.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News