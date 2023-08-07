Boat Pilot Charged in Italian Crash Killing ‘Harry Potter’ Publishing Exec Tests Positive for Drugs, Alcohol

The man who piloted a boat that crashed on the Amalfi Coast last week has been charged with manslaughter after the wreck resulted in the death of Bloomsbury Publishing giant Adrienne Vaughan.

The Italian news outlet La Stampa reported that Elio Persico, 30, also faces a negligent injury charge.

Vaughan, 45, and her husband were on the boat with their two young children when it collided with another vessel. Vaughan was thrown from the boat and struck by a propeller, causing her arm to be amputated.

Emergency personnel who arrived at the scene tried to give her medical attention, but she died at the scene.

Witnesses described the harrowing scene.

"I saw the woman in the water supported by her children and her husband: she did not have an arm and her neck was white, as if her blood did not flow,” Pietro Luzzolino told Corriere del Mezzogiorno. "It was terrible. We rescued them, passengers of the hull got on the sailing ship. The driver was vomiting; we got the impression that he was drunk. The investigators will ascertain it."

Vaughan’s husband, Mike White, said Persico had been distracted while driving the boat.

Adrienne Vaughan was on vacation on the Amalfi Coast in Italy Adrienne Vaughan/LinkedIn; Serhii Nemyrivskyi/Getty Images

“He was always on the phone,” White said, according to Italian news outlet Il Messaggero.

La Stampa reported that prosecutors are conducting an investigation and are trying to get access to Persico’s phone records. Toxicology reports found small amounts of cocaine and alcohol in Persico’s system.

“The results are currently being examined by a consultant to the public prosecutor's office,” Prosecutor Giuseppe Borrelli said in a press conference over the weekend, according to the publication. “It is necessary to verify, in concrete terms, the impact of the results on the ability, then, of the subject under investigation.”