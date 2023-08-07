Boat Pilot Charged in Italian Crash Killing ‘Harry Potter’ Publishing Exec Tests Positive for Drugs, Alcohol - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Boat Pilot Charged in Italian Crash Killing ‘Harry Potter’ Publishing Exec Tests Positive for Drugs, Alcohol

Adrienne Vaughan and her husband were on the boat with their two young children when it collided with another vessel

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The man who piloted a boat that crashed on the Amalfi Coast last week has been charged with manslaughter after the wreck resulted in the death of Bloomsbury Publishing giant Adrienne Vaughan.

The Italian news outlet La Stampa reported that Elio Persico, 30, also faces a negligent injury charge.

Vaughan, 45, and her husband were on the boat with their two young children when it collided with another vessel. Vaughan was thrown from the boat and struck by a propeller, causing her arm to be amputated.

Emergency personnel who arrived at the scene tried to give her medical attention, but she died at the scene.

Read More

Witnesses described the harrowing scene.

"I saw the woman in the water supported by her children and her husband: she did not have an arm and her neck was white, as if her blood did not flow,” Pietro Luzzolino told Corriere del Mezzogiorno. "It was terrible. We rescued them, passengers of the hull got on the sailing ship. The driver was vomiting; we got the impression that he was drunk. The investigators will ascertain it."

Vaughan’s husband, Mike White, said Persico had been distracted while driving the boat.

Adrienne Vaughan
Adrienne Vaughan was on vacation on the Amalfi Coast in ItalyAdrienne Vaughan/LinkedIn; Serhii Nemyrivskyi/Getty Images

“He was always on the phone,” White said, according to Italian news outlet Il Messaggero.

La Stampa reported that prosecutors are conducting an investigation and are trying to get access to Persico’s phone records. Toxicology reports found small amounts of cocaine and alcohol in Persico’s system.

“The results are currently being examined by a consultant to the public prosecutor's office,” Prosecutor Giuseppe Borrelli said in a press conference over the weekend, according to the publication. “It is necessary to verify, in concrete terms, the impact of the results on the ability, then, of the subject under investigation.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.