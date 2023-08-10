Boat Flies Into House Off New York Shore, Leaving One Dead
The vessel smashed into an outdoor deck of a house on the remote island, coming to a rest only feet away from the dwelling
A boat off the coast of New York's Long Island overturned and crashed into the deck of a house on a remote barrier island on Thursday, killing one person.
The vessel struck a dock and then smashed into the home's patio a short distance from the edge of the Great South Bay on West Fire Island around 7:35 a.m., according to Suffolk County Police.
"Two male occupants were aboard at the time of the crash, one was pronounced dead at the scene and one was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries," police said in a statement.
It was unclear which of the two men were operating the boat at the time of the crash, authorities said.
Video footage taken by a CBS New York helicopter showed the small motorboat laying on its starboard side. The bow smashed into the house's outdoor deck and wooden planks could be seen dislodged from the structure.
The vessel appeared to have come to a rest only feet away form the house itself.
Authorities were expected to speak to reporters about the crash around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sitting about three nautical miles south of Islip, New York, West Fire Island is surrounded by the Great South Bay. It is only accessible by private boat.
It is separate from Fire Island, a popular summer vacation destination that serves as a barrier island to Long Island.
