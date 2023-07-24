Boat Crashes into Lake of the Ozarks Home, Injuring 8 and Causing ‘Extensive Damage’

A man has been arrested for boating while intoxicated after his speedboat careened off the Lake of the Ozarks and crashed into a home, injuring all eight people on board and causing extensive damage to the house, Missouri authorities said on Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the boat was carrying eight people when it crashed into the home, tossing all the passengers out. The passengers, all adults, were not wearing life-vests at the time of the incident, NBC News affiliate KOMU reported.

“The home sustained extensive damage,” the Highway Patrol said. Troopers used a drone to help reconstruct the crash.

“These individuals suffered some pretty life-changing, life-altering injuries, and it all, in my opinion, could have been avoided,” Travis Coleman, owner of Tow Boat US at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to KY3, Coleman’s team responded to get the boat off the house with a crane.

Coleman noted that boating accidents have become common during the summer lake season in the Ozarks. “We’re getting busier and busier here.”

Per the arrest report, the driver was identified as 47-year-old Adam Ramirez of California. None of the people involved in the crash were from Missouri.