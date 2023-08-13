Boat Erupts in Flames at Massachusetts Yacht Club, 5 Treated for Injuries  - The Messenger
Boat Erupts in Flames at Massachusetts Yacht Club, 5 Treated for Injuries 

Five people, including two children, were treated for injuries after a boat holding 10 passengers burst into flames

Carley Welch
Five people were injured Saturday morning when a boat caught fire at the fueling dock at the Metropolitan Yacht Club in Braintree, Massachusetts. 

The Braintree Fire Department Captain said a retired Braintree police officer spotted the boat engulfed in flames and pulled the vessel into open water using his boat. 

"This had the potential to be a catastrophic situation, but the quick thinking of the young woman at the fuel dock to hit the emergency shutoff and the actions of the retired officer pulling the boat away from the dock prevented that from happening," the captain told NewsCenter 5.

10 people were on board including six adults and four children. Two of the children are being treated for smoke inhalation and three adults are being treated for smoke inhalation and burns. 

A boat engulfed in flames is shown.
The boat was completely swallowed by flames when the fire department arrived at the scene .Kevin Dwyer/WCVB

"I would like to commend our retired police officer and his daughter for their heroic actions at Metropolitan Yacht Club today. I would also like to commend our fire and police departments and their marine units for their exceptional performance in handling this situation," Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros said in a statement. 

The boat was completely swallowed by flames when the fire department arrived at the scene and was about 300 yards away from the yacht club. 

The boat was extinguished and will be pulled out of the water later today. 

