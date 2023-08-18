Boa Constrictor Found in Target Shopping Cart Gets New Home As Classroom Pet

A woman who was about to start shopping at a Target in Iowa was shocked to discover a coiled-up boa constrictor in the cart she just pulled from the corral.
Sioux City resident Lindsay Alvarez shared photos of her snaky shopping surprise on social media, saying that she and her daughter “encountered this little guy at Target today!” on August 12.
Alvarez didn’t say exactly which Target she found the boa at, but her photos show the snake huddled in the corner of a distinctly red shopping cart with Target’s logo.
Target later confirmed to USA TODAY that the boa was found at a store location and that their employees, along with animal control, acted quickly to remove the animal from the property safely.
There are several theories on how the boa managed to sneak into the store’s shopping cart corral, with authorities saying that it could have come from a nearby apartment complex or someone’s car.
Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center Cindy Rarat told USA TODAY that the boa has been taken to her facility, where it is currently housed. Rarat reportedly added that the snake is in good health, well-fed, and well-taken care of.
A spokesperson with the animal center reportedly added that the boa has yet to be claimed by anyone, so it will go to a herpetologist from Lincoln, Nebraska, who has volunteered to be its caretaker.
That herpetologist and professor says that the boa will be kept in a classroom for educational purposes, according to USA TODAY. It’s reportedly expected that the herpetologist will pick up the boa on Saturday when the seven-day waiting period for claiming animals ends.
Sioux City does not allow residents to keep boa constrictors as pets.
