Bo Jackson Says He’s Been Hiccuping Since Last Summer, Will Undergo Medical Procedure

Multi-sport athlete Bo Jackson claims he has suffered from chronic hiccuping since last July.

Jackson, who played for both the MLB and the NFL, opened up about the experience Wednesday during an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning.

"I've had the hiccups since last July," Jackson told the show's hosts. "I'm getting a medical procedure done at the end of the week, I think, to try to remedy it."

Jackson, 60, added he's been going spending a lot of time at the hospital lately, getting poked and prodded by his medical team.

A former running back for the Los Angeles Raiders between 1987 and 1990, he was also a member of the Kansas City Royals, the Chicago White Sox and the California Angels (now the Anaheim Angels).

Jackson says his doctors still don't know what's causing the incessant hiccuping, adding that he has tried everything he can think of to stop them himself.

"Scare me, drink water upside down, smell the ass of a porcupine ... it doesn't work!" he said.