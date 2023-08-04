‘Harry Potter’ Publishing Exec Killed by Propeller When Speedboat Crashes Into Wedding Yacht off Italy’s Amalfi Coast
Adrienne Vaughan, head of Bloomsbury US, was thrown overboard while with her family; boat's skipper reportedly drunk
The woman in charge of Bloomsbury Publishing in the United States was killed in a boat wreck in Italy Thursday, local media reported Friday.
Adrienne Vaughan, of New York, was reportedly thrown from a boat on the Amalfi Coast when it crashed with another vessel, leading to deep wounds caused by the propellers.
Agenzia Italia reported that the 45-year-old was with husband Mike White, and their two children, a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.
It is unclear how or why their small boat hit the larger vessel, but AGI reported that the skipper tested positive in a toxicology test.
A video shared on Facebook shows the wedding party on the larger boat reacting to the impact, throwing floatation devices into the water, as well as running from the view of the crash.
Local media reported that Vaughan lost one of her arms in the accident and while medics tried to save her, they were unsuccessful. Her husband was transferred to a local hospital for treatment, as was the driver of their boat.
"I saw the woman in the water supported by her children and her husband: she did not have an arm and her neck was white, as if her blood did not flow, Pietro Luzzolino, a barman on the wedding ship, told Corriere del Mezzogiorno.
"It was terrible. We rescued them, passengers of the hull got on the sailing ship. The driver was vomiting, we got the impression that he was drunk. The investigators will ascertain it."
Vaughan was in charge of Bloomsbury U.S., part of the U.K.-based publishing house behind Harry Potter. The company's website lists her expansive career, including positions with Scholastic and Disney.
The Messenger has contacted the publishers for comment.
