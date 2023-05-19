Bloomsbury claims that it was not aware that they chose an artificial intelligence-generated image for the cover of a book by fantasy author Sarah J. Maas.
The UK paperback cover of House of Earth and Blood features a wolf illustration, which the publisher attributed to Adobe Stock, which provides subscribers with royalty-free images.
However, the Verge reported that the image was actually created by AI, as the image came from a user on Adobe Stock called Aperture Vintage, who identified it as AI-generated.
Bloomsbury released a statement saying that the design team did not know the image was AI-generated when they chose it.
"Bloomsbury’s in-house design team created the UK paperback cover of House of Earth and Blood, and as part of this process we incorporated an image from a photo library that we were unaware was AI when we licensed it," said Bloomsbury in a statement. "The final cover was fully designed by our in-house team."
Maas posted a photo of the cover on her Instagram page and the comments were flooded with people complaining about the choice to use an AI-generated image. Several fans even said they would be canceling their order.
