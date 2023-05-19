The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Publisher Apologizes for Using AI-Generated Art for Book Cover

    Bloomsbury claims that it was not aware that they chose an AI image.

    Published
    Blake Harper
    Bloomsbury

    Bloomsbury claims that it was not aware that they chose an artificial intelligence-generated image for the cover of a book by fantasy author Sarah J. Maas.

    The UK paperback cover of House of Earth and Blood features a wolf illustration, which the publisher attributed to Adobe Stock, which provides subscribers with royalty-free images.

    However, the Verge reported that the image was actually created by AI, as the image came from a user on Adobe Stock called Aperture Vintage, who identified it as AI-generated.

    Bloomsbury released a statement saying that the design team did not know the image was AI-generated when they chose it.

    "Bloomsbury’s in-house design team created the UK paperback cover of House of Earth and Blood, and as part of this process we incorporated an image from a photo library that we were unaware was AI when we licensed it," said Bloomsbury in a statement. "The final cover was fully designed by our in-house team."

    Maas posted a photo of the cover on her Instagram page and the comments were flooded with people complaining about the choice to use an AI-generated image. Several fans even said they would be canceling their order.

