A chilling videotape taken by a police body cam nearly a month ago shows a bruised Nikki Alcaraz pleading that her boyfriend be arrested.

The 33-year-old Tennessee mother vanished during a road trip with her boyfriend Tylor Stratton from Nashville to California.

But the couple was finally found by local police Tuesday after they were sighted at a drugstore in Eureka, California, and the search for Alcaraz was called off.

Stratton was later arrested on an unrelated theft warrant.

The situation captured national attention because of similarities with the Gabby Petito case.

Remains of Petito, a young Florida woman, were discovered in 2021 after she vanished during a cross-country trip with boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who was seen by witnesses striking her.

Laundrie later committed suicide, and his family last week reached a $3 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Petito's family.

Early this month Alcaraz and her boyfriend were pulled over in Torrance, New Mexico, after a truck driver reported to police that he witnessed Stratton striking Alcaraz in the car they were driving.

He told police on the scene he saw Stratton “slap her and punch her in the face” as she was lying on the ground.

Alcaraz, who appeared to have a swollen eye and bruises, told police she and Stratton had been drinking when a fight erupted. "I'm done, I'm over it. I want his ass in jail," she tells police on the body cam video.

Stratton, who is seen bleeding from the nose and mouth with his arms zip-tied behind his back in the car later tells officers that it was Alcaraz who struck him while he was driving.

“I’m not trying to blame anything on her... but she ended up having too much to drink,” he said, claiming that he had been “begging her to stop” hitting him, he says on the tape.

Both appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

The officers then let the couple go, after instructing Stratton not to contact Alcaraz for 24 hours or he would face arrest.

Alcaraz was initially reported missing on 9 May by family who were unable to contact her.