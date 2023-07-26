Bloodied Fiji Prime Minister Cancels Trip to China After Head Injury - The Messenger
Bloodied Fiji Prime Minister Cancels Trip to China After Head Injury

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said he was looking at his phone when he tripped and hit his head

Christopher Gavin
Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka arrives for a welcome ceremony at Parliament in Wellington on June 7, 2023, on the first day of a three day visit.MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said Tuesday he is unable to attend a planned trip to China this week after he injured his head when he tripped while looking at his phone.

In a video posted to Twitter, Rabuka, seen with a bandage on his head and a bloodied shirt, said he just returned from the hospital where he was treated for a "small accident I had this morning."

"It was my fault," he said. "I was looking at my mobile phone. I walked up the steps and tripped and hurt my head."

A doctor told Rabuka to return to the hospital on Friday to review the injury and to change the bandage, he said.

As a result, Rabuka said he is unable to travel to China as anticipated on Wednesday.

"I'm sure there will be other invitations later on and I hope I'll be able to honor that invitation," he said.

The video was posted hours after the Chinese Embassy in Fiji tweeted that Rabuka was invited to attend the opening ceremony of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu set for Thursday and Friday.

The embassy said in a subsequent tweet the ambassador wished Rabuka "a speedy recovery" and said he was "willing to invite him to visit China at mutual convenience."

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Rabuka's administration has had a tense relationship with China since Rabuka, a former coup leader, took office last year, especially after he vowed to possibly undo a police cooperation agreement between China and Fiji.

Rabuka also angered Chinese officials when he restored some diplomatic privileges to Taiwan's mission in Suva, the ABC reported. Last month, however, Rabuka, facing pressure, withdrew privileges to Taiwanese diplomats.

Rabuka has also said he views China as a necessary economic partner for Fiji, and said last month he was planning an official visit.

