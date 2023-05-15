BlockFi Abandons Plan to Sell, Will Liquidate Instead

Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender BlockFi plans to liquidate its crypto lending platform, according to a new filing.

The Wall Street Journal says the company concluded that selling the business to a new owner wouldn’t generate enough value for its creditors.

The firm filed under Chapter 11 last November in the wake of the collapse of FTX, which was a major BlockFi creditor.

Documents previously filed in court by BlockFi estimated that it owes somewhere between $1 billion and $10 billion to more than 100,000 creditors.

This is a developing story and will be updated.