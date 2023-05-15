The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    BlockFi Abandons Plan to Sell, Will Liquidate Instead

    The lender is the latest victim of the cryptocurrency meltdown.

    Luke Funk
    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender BlockFi plans to liquidate its crypto lending platform, according to a new filing.

    The Wall Street Journal says the company concluded that selling the business to a new owner wouldn’t generate enough value for its creditors.

    The firm filed under Chapter 11 last November in the wake of the collapse of FTX, which was a major BlockFi creditor.

    Documents previously filed in court by BlockFi estimated that it owes somewhere between $1 billion and $10 billion to more than 100,000 creditors.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

