BlockFi Abandons Plan to Sell, Will Liquidate Instead

Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender BlockFi plans to liquidate its crypto lending platform, according to a new filing.
The Wall Street Journal says the company concluded that selling the business to a new owner wouldn’t generate enough value for its creditors.
The firm filed under Chapter 11 last November in the wake of the collapse of FTX, which was a major BlockFi creditor.
Documents previously filed in court by BlockFi estimated that it owes somewhere between $1 billion and $10 billion to more than 100,000 creditors.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
