Blinken Subs For Biden and Signs Pacific Defense Deal

After President Joe Biden chose to skip a key Pacific meeting, Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the island nation of Papua New Guinea and signed a new defense deal meant to counter Chinese influence in the region.

Blinken said the pact, known as a shiprider agreement, “will allow the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and the U.S. Coast Guard to deepen cooperation to combat illicit maritime activities, including illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, which we know is destroying livelihoods and threatening green ecosystems that nourish Pacific Island economies.”

The agreement, signed in Port Moresby, the capital, “secures our national interests,” and will help Papua New Guinea in “becoming a robust economy in this part of the world,” Prime Minister James Marape said.

The pact sparked student protests in the city of Lae, where Naomi Kipoi, 17, told AP she feared the agreement would violate Papua New Guinea's sovereignty, and said that China was the superior partner, building roads and other infrastructure. “The U.S. didn’t help us with aid and other things,” Kipoi said.

The U.S. and its allies received a nasty wake-up call last year when the nearby Solomon Islands inked a security deal with China, raising concerns that the People's Liberation Army could establish a permanent military base - 4,400 miles from Beijing and just 1,200 miles from Australia. China's aid and investments in the Pacific islands region increased more than 400 percent between 2013 and 2018, to $4.5 billion, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.



Since the pact between the Solomon Islands and China pact was announced, Washington has increased its engagement with the region, opening embassies in the Solomon Islands and Tonga, while lawmakers have called for the Peace Corps to revive its programs in Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, and the Solomon Islands.

Biden had originally been scheduled to sign the deal in person, before deciding to return to Washington for high-stakes negotiations to avoid a U.S. debt default. The change disappointed many in Papua New Guinea.

Marape, expecting a first-ever visit by an American president, had declared Monday a national holiday, leading Martyn Namorong, a senior local journalist, to complain that Papua New Guinea had been “thrown under the bus by the U.S.”



Today Namorong celebrated the agreement as “a done deal!” g

“We are elevating from what used to be a generic relationship...to a specific relationship with the United States,” Marape said.