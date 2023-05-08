The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Blinken Faces Contempt of Congress Charge Over Classified Afghan Cables

    “Should you fail to comply, the Committee is prepared to take the necessary steps to enforce its subpoena...” Rep. McCaul wrote.

    Published |Updated
    By Kelly Rissman
    Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said he is prepared to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in contempt of Congress if he doesn't turn over classified cables regarding the U.S.'s 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

    In a letter written on Friday, McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that the information provided by the State Department so far was “insufficient to satisfy the Committee’s March 28 subpoena,” giving Blinken a Thursday deadline to comply.

    McCaul sent a subpoena in March after Blinken refused to voluntarily grant the committee access to the cables, citing confidentiality concerns and a lack of precedent in sharing such information.

    If Blinken doesn't comply by Thursday's deadline and McCaul sticks to his word, the committee would vote on the contempt of Congress charge before sending it to the House floor, where the Republican-led chamber would vote. The result would serve as a referral to the Department of Justice to weigh charges.

    McCaul's letter is the latest in a back-and-forth effort over who has control over information about the withdrawal that was issued via a Dissent Channel, which allows the State Department to send concerns to senior agency officials.

    The cable in question was written by diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul in July 2021 to warn Blinken about the potential fall of Afghanistan's capital city to Taliban forces. 

    The majority of the roughly 123 Dissent Channel cables that have been sent since 1971 have remained classified.

    Blinken has yet to respond to Friday's letter.

