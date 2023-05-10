The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Blinken Encourages WHO To Invite Taiwan To Meeting

    Secretary of State Anthony Blinken released a statement urging WHO to let Taiwan participate in its annual meeting in Geneva.

    Mariana Labbate
    Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

    The U.S. strongly encouraged the World Health Organization to invite Taiwan to its annual meeting happening later in May, according to a statement on Tuesday.

    Taiwan's "significant public health expertise, democratic governance, and advanced technology" were all mentioned by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in the statement.

    China considers Taiwan one of its provinces and has blocked Taiwan from participating in the meeting since 2017.

    The World Health Assembly, which this year will happen between May 21 and May 30 in Geneva, is attended by all WHO member states — which includes both China and the U.S.

    Blinken made it clear in the statement that the U.S. "support for Taiwan’s participation in appropriate international fora is in line with our one China policy."

