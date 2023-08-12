Blind Job Counselor Says the Blind Services Agency She Worked For Refused to Accommodate Her Disability

A blind woman in South Carolina is taking her former employer, a service agency for the blind, to court after allegedly being pushed out of her position for raising concerns about safely getting to the office.



Amy Hatten, who worked as a vocational rehabilitative counselor for the South Carolina Commission for the Blind, said the agency relocated to a new office in Charleston, South Carolina, in March, The Post and Courier reported.

To get to the new location from her bus stop, Hatten said she had to walk off the shoulder of the road as cars drive by. And in addition to avoiding the cars, she had to walk around a route with tall grass and fire ants. The relocation and obstacles made her commute to the office take an hour each way.

Hatten said she revealed the issues she had with the commission and gave suggestions for accommodations. Among the suggestions she gave was the idea that she could work remotely.

Her bosses rejected her suggestions, she told The Post and Courier, so she quit on March 31.

Amy Hatten said the S.C. Commission for the Blind refused her suggestions for accommodation after relocating to a new office along a treacherous road Trevor Williams/Getty Images

“We’re supposed to give people the means to be employed,” she said. “The commission is supposed to help the community become less dependent — not more.”

She filed an equal opportunity complaint with both the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the outlet reported, saying the agency failed to provide reasonable accommodations for her upon relocating.

She said in her complaint that she had been “constructively discharged” for asking for accommodations.

“I would have stayed but risking my life every day is not what I wanted to do,” she said.

The commission did not immediately return The Messenger’s request for comment. But in a statement to The Post and Courier, Operations Director Matthew Daughtery defended the relocation and said the agency considered many factors when choosing a new office.