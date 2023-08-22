Massive Blackout at LA Hospital in Hilary Aftermath Forces Emergency Evacuations of ICU - The Messenger
Massive Blackout at LA Hospital in Hilary Aftermath Forces Emergency Evacuations of ICU

28 patients with critical needs were rushed to other facilities

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Backup generators failed at a Los Angeles hospital that lost power during Tropical Storm Hilary, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of patients.

The Los Angeles Fire Department rushed to evacuate ICU patients amid the overnight incident in the Specialty Care Center at White Memorial Hospital.

Twenty-eight patients with critical requirements were being moved by LAFD workers to other hospitals via ambulance.

Patients on ventilators were given priority as more than 100 firefighters and 20 ambulances were deployed.

Hospital president John Raffoul thanked firefighters at a news conference updating the situation.

"We don’t know what we could have done without them," he said. "All patients are safe.”

The building contains an OBGYN center and a newborn intensive care unit.

A baby was delivered during the evacuation.  Flashlights were used to illuminate the room where the baby was delivered, firefighters told KNBC-TV.

The mother and baby were doing fine, according to the fire department.

The blackout was at White Memorial hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.
The blackout was at White Memorial hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.Adventist Health White Memorial hospital

There were no working elevators so firefighters had to move patients down the stairs from the upper floors of the six-story building.

By 4 a.m. the LAFD said the situation was "stabilizing" and some of the ambulances were leaving to go back to their normal assignment locations.

The remaining 213 patients are non-critical and were being moved to the South Tower building on the health campus.

Raffoul said the backup generators were supposed to provide three days of power but failed after 22 hours. He said replacement generators would be in place at the hospital shortly but did not give an exact time.

He says doctors and nurses came in from home in the middle of the night to help with the patients.

