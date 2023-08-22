Massive Blackout at LA Hospital in Hilary Aftermath Forces Emergency Evacuations of ICU
28 patients with critical needs were rushed to other facilities
Backup generators failed at a Los Angeles hospital that lost power during Tropical Storm Hilary, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of patients.
The Los Angeles Fire Department rushed to evacuate ICU patients amid the overnight incident in the Specialty Care Center at White Memorial Hospital.
Twenty-eight patients with critical requirements were being moved by LAFD workers to other hospitals via ambulance.
Patients on ventilators were given priority as more than 100 firefighters and 20 ambulances were deployed.
Hospital president John Raffoul thanked firefighters at a news conference updating the situation.
"We don’t know what we could have done without them," he said. "All patients are safe.”
The building contains an OBGYN center and a newborn intensive care unit.
- Baby Delivered by Flashlight as California Hospital Evacuated in Power Outage
- Rare, ‘Very Aggressive’ Wildfire in Canada Forces Evacuations and State of Emergency
- Greece Wildfires Kill 18, Force Hospital Evacuation
- Tropical Storm Hilary Rain Causes Massive Mudslides Across Southern California
- Too many patients, too few beds: A pediatric ICU nurse on the crisis facing kids’ hospitals
- Aerial Footage Shows LA Dodgers Stadium Submerged in Wake of Tropical Storm Hilary
A baby was delivered during the evacuation. Flashlights were used to illuminate the room where the baby was delivered, firefighters told KNBC-TV.
The mother and baby were doing fine, according to the fire department.
There were no working elevators so firefighters had to move patients down the stairs from the upper floors of the six-story building.
By 4 a.m. the LAFD said the situation was "stabilizing" and some of the ambulances were leaving to go back to their normal assignment locations.
The remaining 213 patients are non-critical and were being moved to the South Tower building on the health campus.
Raffoul said the backup generators were supposed to provide three days of power but failed after 22 hours. He said replacement generators would be in place at the hospital shortly but did not give an exact time.
He says doctors and nurses came in from home in the middle of the night to help with the patients.
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews
- Tropical Storm Idalia Shutters Florida AirportsBusiness
- Mailman Rescues Kitten, Wins $717K in the Lottery on Same DayNews
- Connections Word Game Joins Wordle And Spelling Bee on The NYT Games AppTech