Black Texas Teacher Out of a Job for Social Media Comments About Sister Dating White Man: ‘I Enjoy Being Racist’ - The Messenger
Black Texas Teacher Out of a Job for Social Media Comments About Sister Dating White Man: ‘I Enjoy Being Racist’

The teacher had claimed her job was safe as she hadn't threatened 'all white people'

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Stock photo of woman using a smartphoneDelmaine Donson/Getty Images

A school district in Texas says a Black teacher is no longer on its staff, after she was found to have posted racially-motivated tweets about white people on a social media account using an alter-ego.

Mesquite Independent School District, on the edge of Dallas, said Tuesday it had linked an account posting "alarming, racist" statements to a teacher at Thompson Elementary School.

"Upon learning of this situation, our Personnel staff began an immediate investigation," the statement released on X, formerly Twitter, said. "As of this morning, the employee is no longer a part of the Mesquite ISD organization and is not eligible for rehire."

There are conflicting reports as to whether the teacher resigned or was fired. The Messenger approached the school for clarification but did not receive a response before publishing.

The District said that due to privacy restrictions, it would not comment further on who the teacher was or the content itself.

"Nevertheless, the highly offensive statements posted to her X account do not reflect the values and standards of Mesquite ISD, and the district condemns them in the strongest terms," the statement concluded.

Posts included a photo of the teacher's sister and her white boyfriend, who she joked about killing.

"Like I'm baffled af seeing a white man in my house," she posted, according to Newsweek. "I can't believe it!! This is supposed to be a NEGRO ONLY house. I'm so mad right now!! But I also don't want to cause a scene and embarrass her!! Idk what to do right now!!"

The teacher also referred to herself as a "Black supremacist," posting "I enjoy being racist! I'm never changing!" on August 6, Fox 4 reported.

Social media users started to investigate and found out "Kyle" was employed at Thompson Elementary and had started posting content like this in July.

On Monday, the teacher posted that the school knew about the account and had asked her to delete her posts, but claimed she was safe as she "did not directly wish harm on ALL white people."

By the following morning, per the district's statement, the teacher was no longer employed.

