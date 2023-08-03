Black Northwestern Football Players Forced to Compete in Watermelon-Eating Contests, Lawsuit Says
'This is a clear promotion of the indisputably racist watermelon stereotype' the lawsuits say
Northwestern University's hazing scandal continues to grow as two new lawsuits reveal allegations of a racist ritual in which Black team members were forced to compete in watermelon-eating contests.
According to CBS News, two former players filed two lawsuits against the university with the Cook County Circuit Court. The two players remain anonymous in the lawsuits, but it is disclosed that they competed during the 2004 and 2005 seasons.
"This is a clear promotion of the indisputably racist watermelon stereotype and anti-Black racist trope," the lawsuits reportedly both say.
Former head coach of Northwestern, Pat Fitzgerald, is named in the lawsuits. The lawsuits say that Fitzgerald, who coached the team’s linebackers and served as the recruiting coordinator at the time, "knew and encouraged this behavior to happen to these very young and impressionable men."
- Northwestern Fires Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald Amid Hazing Allegations
- Volleyball Player Files Hazing Lawsuit Against Northwestern
- Northwestern Football Players, Attorney Ben Crump Address Hazing Scandal in Press Conference
- Northwestern Suspends Coach Pat Fitzgerald After Hazing Investigation
- Two More Lawsuits Filed Against Northwestern for Hazing
"This behavior is especially despicable coming from a coach who recruited kids and teenagers out of their homes and living rooms, promising parents that their children, many of whom would be leaving home for the first time, were going to be taken care of while at Northwestern," the lawsuits say.
Fitzgerald was fired from his position as head football coach last month but has repeatedly denied the hazing allegations.
The new lawsuits also echo previous lawsuits' claims that players were abused and sexually harassed and that coaches knew and did nothing.
"Underclassmen, specifically freshmen on the football team, were forced to engage in horrific, despicable, and sexually explicit forms of hazing," the lawsuits claim.
Also new in the two lawsuits is the naming of former Northwestern athletic director Mark Murphy as a defendant. Murphy is accused of failing to stop or prevent the hazing rituals.
Murphy now is the CEO and president of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Man Accused of Beating an Elderly Man to Death For Hitting a Car He Mistook as His OwnNews
- YouTube Chef Admits to Murdering, Dismembering Alleged Lover, Putting Body in SuitcaseNews
- UK Reverses Course, Won’t Force Wrongly Convicted Residents To Pay Back Their Prison Living ExpensesNews
- Toddler Shot in Head While Sleeping After Stray Bullet Breaks Through Wall of New Orleans ApartmentNews
- An All-Out Brawl Broke Out After White Boaters Attacked A Black Riverboat Worker in Alabama — Now It’s Spilled onto Social MediaNews
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Full List of Arrests, Charges Stemming from Kai Cenat Union Square RiotNews
- Monkeys Found Stuffed in Backpack at Border in Attempt to Smuggle Them Into US From MexicoNews
- Troopers Who Refused Vaccination Win Legal Fight to Return to State PoliceNews
- North Korean Hackers Targeted Russian Missile Maker Amid Food-for-Arms SwapNews
- Florida Cemetery Accidentally Buries Wife Next to Wrong Husband — for the Second Time in a YearNews
- San Francisco Ranks Dead Last in Downtown Recovery After The Pandemic, With Just 32% Of Its Foot Traffic ReturningNews