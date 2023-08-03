Black Northwestern Football Players Forced to Compete in Watermelon-Eating Contests, Lawsuit Says - The Messenger
Black Northwestern Football Players Forced to Compete in Watermelon-Eating Contests, Lawsuit Says

'This is a clear promotion of the indisputably racist watermelon stereotype' the lawsuits say

Zachary Rogers
Northwestern University's hazing scandal continues to grow as two new lawsuits reveal allegations of a racist ritual in which Black team members were forced to compete in watermelon-eating contests.

According to CBS News, two former players filed two lawsuits against the university with the Cook County Circuit Court. The two players remain anonymous in the lawsuits, but it is disclosed that they competed during the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

"This is a clear promotion of the indisputably racist watermelon stereotype and anti-Black racist trope," the lawsuits reportedly both say.

Former head coach of Northwestern, Pat Fitzgerald, is named in the lawsuits. The lawsuits say that Fitzgerald, who coached the team’s linebackers and served as the recruiting coordinator at the time, "knew and encouraged this behavior to happen to these very young and impressionable men."

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 26: A Northwestern Wildcats helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Two Northwestern head coaches — Pat Fitzgerald (football) and Jim Foster (baseball) — have been fired this week.Justin Casterline/Getty Images

"This behavior is especially despicable coming from a coach who recruited kids and teenagers out of their homes and living rooms, promising parents that their children, many of whom would be leaving home for the first time, were going to be taken care of while at Northwestern," the lawsuits say.

Fitzgerald was fired from his position as head football coach last month but has repeatedly denied the hazing allegations.

The new lawsuits also echo previous lawsuits' claims that players were abused and sexually harassed and that coaches knew and did nothing.

"Underclassmen, specifically freshmen on the football team, were forced to engage in horrific, despicable, and sexually explicit forms of hazing," the lawsuits claim.

Also new in the two lawsuits is the naming of former Northwestern athletic director Mark Murphy as a defendant. Murphy is accused of failing to stop or prevent the hazing rituals.

Murphy now is the CEO and president of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.

