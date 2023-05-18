Black Neighborhoods Are Fighting Dollar Stores: ‘They’re Like an Invasive Species’

Black leaders are fighting against the opening of more Dollar General stores in their areas, with hopes of opening grocery stores instead.

A 2021 study conducted by the City of Toledo revealed that the arrival of new Dollar General stores discouraged other grocers from setting up shop and led to the closure of existing businesses.

As reported by Capital B News, the situation in Toledo mirrors a broader national issue. Across the United States, Black residents and elected officials are striving to limit, and in some cases ban, the opening of new Dollar General stores. Their argument is that these stores hinder job creation, stifle economic growth, and worsen food insecurity.

Critics claim that Dollar General stores are disproportionately concentrated in low-income, rural, and Black areas, which some experts view as a form of systemic racism.

“They’re like an invasive species. They overpower all the resources and make the businesses in those neighborhoods vulnerable. That’s where dollar stores can thrive,” commented Toledo resident Rev. Donald Perryman.

An April study by the Brookings Institution found that affluent Black neighborhoods in metropolitan areas like Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York were less likely to be located within a mile of a premium grocery store compared to affluent neighborhoods inhabited by other racial groups.

A spokesperson for Dollar Tree-Family Dollar acknowledged these concerns to Civil Eats in 2022, stating the company is actively "looking for ways to help our neighborhoods be healthier, safer, and more prosperous."