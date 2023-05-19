A Black employee is suing the Detroit psychiatric hospital where he works after he was asked to play the gunman in an active shooter drill. His bosses did not inform the patients or much of the staff about the plan, resulting in the man getting arrested.
Brandon Woodruff told the Detroit Free Press that he felt uncomfortable when he was asked to play the part of the shooter but agreed. When he was walking through Hawthorn Center, he stumbled upon a group of patients who had barricaded the room and he began to wonder if they thought it was real.
"I had an uneasy feeling, like maybe these kids think this is real," Woodruff explained. "I'm gonna leave them alone in this area. They're probably a little scared and don't know what's going on. So, I just left that area and continued."
Patients at Hawthorn Center called 911 when Woodruff appeared with a fake rifle, having no idea that he was part of an active shooter drill. As a result, 50 cops in tactical gear came and arrested the 32-year-old father of one.
Attorneys for Woodruff say that he was "scared for his life" when police confronted him, as it became clear they were also not informed about the active shooter drill.
