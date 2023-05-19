The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Black Hospital Worker Sues After Being Asked to Play Gunman in Active Shooter Drill

    Patients and staff were not informed, leading to confusion and a 911 call.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Oliver Helbig/Getty

    A Black employee is suing the Detroit psychiatric hospital where he works after he was asked to play the gunman in an active shooter drill. His bosses did not inform the patients or much of the staff about the plan, resulting in the man getting arrested.

    Brandon Woodruff told the Detroit Free Press that he felt uncomfortable when he was asked to play the part of the shooter but agreed. When he was walking through Hawthorn Center, he stumbled upon a group of patients who had barricaded the room and he began to wonder if they thought it was real.

    "I had an uneasy feeling, like maybe these kids think this is real," Woodruff explained. "I'm gonna leave them alone in this area. They're probably a little scared and don't know what's going on. So, I just left that area and continued."

    Patients at Hawthorn Center called 911 when Woodruff appeared with a fake rifle, having no idea that he was part of an active shooter drill. As a result, 50 cops in tactical gear came and arrested the 32-year-old father of one.

    Read More

    Attorneys for Woodruff say that he was "scared for his life" when police confronted him, as it became clear they were also not informed about the active shooter drill.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.