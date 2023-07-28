Black Fisherman in Georgia Goes Viral with Videos Showing Serial Harassment by White Neighbors: ‘All I’m Doing Is Fishing’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Black Fisherman in Georgia Goes Viral with Videos Showing Serial Harassment by White Neighbors: ‘All I’m Doing Is Fishing’

Anthony Gibson said he would like to go fishing with his 10-year-old nephew, but the harassment makes him hesitate

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Black fisherman has been documenting his experience on TikTok for weeks, sharing how his white neighbors harass him while he's fishing in his own neighborhood.

"I get harassed when I go fishing because these privileged people don’t think I live in this nice neighborhood!" Anthony Gibson wrote in the caption of what appears to be the first video in the series, published July 11.

In that video, a white woman is captured on camera approaching Gibson. She asks if Gibson and the person he’s with are residents of the Newnan, Georgia, neighborhood.

View post on TikTok
Read More

“This lake is supposed to be for residents only,” she can be heard saying, adding that she didn’t give Gibson permission to film.

Gibson then starts talking in the video, saying it’s the third time a white person has approached him while he was fishing "in my own neighborhood." As the woman leaves the shot, Gibson calls back out to her and asks for her address.

Other videos Gibson posted show a white officer arriving at the scene to question him and ask for his ID, as well as other white neighbors approaching him.

View post on TikTok

In an interview with NBC News, Gibson said he’s been documenting the harassment he’s endured to make people aware of what he’s been experiencing.

“I literally wanted people to see what people like me have to go through when they live in a nice neighborhood,” he said, “and people don’t think that they live there.”

“Literally every single time I went fishing, someone bothered me,” Gibson said. “That’s the only reason why I turned the camera on.”

Gibson, an actor, told the outlet he and his family moved into the neighborhood in 2021 and liked that it offered him proximity to a lake where he can fish. He'd like to go fishing with his nephew, who, at 10 years old, is the same age Gibson was when his uncle took him for the first time. But the harassment makes him hesitate.

“I want him to go out and go fishing and feel comfortable. He’s small. He’s young,” Gibson said. “I don’t want someone to come there and bother him like that.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.