Black Fisherman in Georgia Goes Viral with Videos Showing Serial Harassment by White Neighbors: ‘All I’m Doing Is Fishing’
Anthony Gibson said he would like to go fishing with his 10-year-old nephew, but the harassment makes him hesitate
A Black fisherman has been documenting his experience on TikTok for weeks, sharing how his white neighbors harass him while he's fishing in his own neighborhood.
"I get harassed when I go fishing because these privileged people don’t think I live in this nice neighborhood!" Anthony Gibson wrote in the caption of what appears to be the first video in the series, published July 11.
In that video, a white woman is captured on camera approaching Gibson. She asks if Gibson and the person he’s with are residents of the Newnan, Georgia, neighborhood.
- Fisherman Accuses Bait & Tackle Store of Racial Profiling After Being Pushed on Video
- Dog Goes Viral for Spending Years in Shelter Waiting to Be Adopted
- Video Shows Fisherman Stranded Atop Capsized Boat Rescued Mile From Shore
- College Student Finds 20-Year-Old Bottle Message from Nantucket Fisherman
- Chinese Trolls Are Using Pictures of U.S. Cops to Harass Black People Online
“This lake is supposed to be for residents only,” she can be heard saying, adding that she didn’t give Gibson permission to film.
Gibson then starts talking in the video, saying it’s the third time a white person has approached him while he was fishing "in my own neighborhood." As the woman leaves the shot, Gibson calls back out to her and asks for her address.
Other videos Gibson posted show a white officer arriving at the scene to question him and ask for his ID, as well as other white neighbors approaching him.
In an interview with NBC News, Gibson said he’s been documenting the harassment he’s endured to make people aware of what he’s been experiencing.
“I literally wanted people to see what people like me have to go through when they live in a nice neighborhood,” he said, “and people don’t think that they live there.”
“Literally every single time I went fishing, someone bothered me,” Gibson said. “That’s the only reason why I turned the camera on.”
Gibson, an actor, told the outlet he and his family moved into the neighborhood in 2021 and liked that it offered him proximity to a lake where he can fish. He'd like to go fishing with his nephew, who, at 10 years old, is the same age Gibson was when his uncle took him for the first time. But the harassment makes him hesitate.
“I want him to go out and go fishing and feel comfortable. He’s small. He’s young,” Gibson said. “I don’t want someone to come there and bother him like that.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech