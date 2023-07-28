Black Fisherman in Georgia Goes Viral with Videos Showing Serial Harassment by White Neighbors: ‘All I’m Doing Is Fishing’

A Black fisherman has been documenting his experience on TikTok for weeks, sharing how his white neighbors harass him while he's fishing in his own neighborhood.

"I get harassed when I go fishing because these privileged people don’t think I live in this nice neighborhood!" Anthony Gibson wrote in the caption of what appears to be the first video in the series, published July 11.

In that video, a white woman is captured on camera approaching Gibson. She asks if Gibson and the person he’s with are residents of the Newnan, Georgia, neighborhood.

“This lake is supposed to be for residents only,” she can be heard saying, adding that she didn’t give Gibson permission to film.

Gibson then starts talking in the video, saying it’s the third time a white person has approached him while he was fishing "in my own neighborhood." As the woman leaves the shot, Gibson calls back out to her and asks for her address.

Other videos Gibson posted show a white officer arriving at the scene to question him and ask for his ID, as well as other white neighbors approaching him.

In an interview with NBC News, Gibson said he’s been documenting the harassment he’s endured to make people aware of what he’s been experiencing.

“I literally wanted people to see what people like me have to go through when they live in a nice neighborhood,” he said, “and people don’t think that they live there.”

“Literally every single time I went fishing, someone bothered me,” Gibson said. “That’s the only reason why I turned the camera on.”

Gibson, an actor, told the outlet he and his family moved into the neighborhood in 2021 and liked that it offered him proximity to a lake where he can fish. He'd like to go fishing with his nephew, who, at 10 years old, is the same age Gibson was when his uncle took him for the first time. But the harassment makes him hesitate.

“I want him to go out and go fishing and feel comfortable. He’s small. He’s young,” Gibson said. “I don’t want someone to come there and bother him like that.”