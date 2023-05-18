The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Black Couple Files Lawsuit Against Restaurant After Being Accused of ‘Smelling Like Weed’

    The lawsuit accuses Houston’s of "malicious, callous, bad faith, willful, wanton, and reckless misconduct."

    Published |Updated
    Aysha Qamar
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A Black couple, Dechandria Bass and Dwan Brown, has filed a federal lawsuit against Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee, alleging racial discrimination.

    According to the lawsuit, the couple visited the restaurant on August 7, 2022, when Kayla Hollins, a white manager, accused them of smelling like marijuana, which escalated to police involvement.

    Named in the lawsuit along with Hollins are the restaurant, its parent company Hillstone Restaurant Group Inc., and General Manager Ralph Price. The complaint details that Hollins approached the couple after they had taken their seats and alleged they smelled "like weed." Despite the couple denying the claim, Hollins returned with a police officer to escort them out. A second officer reportedly informed the couple outside that Hollins has a history of racism towards the restaurant's Black clientele.

    Read More
    An image of Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee

    Carlos Moore, the attorney representing Bass and Brown, has categorically denied the marijuana allegations, attributing them to racial profiling. "My clients have insisted they neither smoked nor smelled like weed and claim they were victims of racial profiling," Moore told WMC Action News 5 Memphis. He added that Houston's corporate office failed to negotiate or respond, leading to the lawsuit.

    In addition to racial profiling, the lawsuit accuses Houston’s of "malicious, callous, bad faith, willful, wanton, and reckless misconduct" by refusing service to the couple. The plaintiffs seek at least $500,000 each in damages for "humiliation, embarrassment," and "emotional distress."

    This incident appears not to be isolated. Another Black couple faced similar accusations at the restaurant last year, WHBQ-TV of Memphis reported.

    Hillstone Restaurant Group, in a statement to NBC News, declined to comment on the pending litigation but emphasized its non-discrimination policy.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.