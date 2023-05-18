Black Couple Files Lawsuit Against Restaurant After Being Accused of ‘Smelling Like Weed’

A Black couple, Dechandria Bass and Dwan Brown, has filed a federal lawsuit against Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee, alleging racial discrimination.

According to the lawsuit, the couple visited the restaurant on August 7, 2022, when Kayla Hollins, a white manager, accused them of smelling like marijuana, which escalated to police involvement.

Named in the lawsuit along with Hollins are the restaurant, its parent company Hillstone Restaurant Group Inc., and General Manager Ralph Price. The complaint details that Hollins approached the couple after they had taken their seats and alleged they smelled "like weed." Despite the couple denying the claim, Hollins returned with a police officer to escort them out. A second officer reportedly informed the couple outside that Hollins has a history of racism towards the restaurant's Black clientele.

Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee

Carlos Moore, the attorney representing Bass and Brown, has categorically denied the marijuana allegations, attributing them to racial profiling. "My clients have insisted they neither smoked nor smelled like weed and claim they were victims of racial profiling," Moore told WMC Action News 5 Memphis. He added that Houston's corporate office failed to negotiate or respond, leading to the lawsuit.

In addition to racial profiling, the lawsuit accuses Houston’s of "malicious, callous, bad faith, willful, wanton, and reckless misconduct" by refusing service to the couple. The plaintiffs seek at least $500,000 each in damages for "humiliation, embarrassment," and "emotional distress."

This incident appears not to be isolated. Another Black couple faced similar accusations at the restaurant last year, WHBQ-TV of Memphis reported.

Hillstone Restaurant Group, in a statement to NBC News, declined to comment on the pending litigation but emphasized its non-discrimination policy.