Black Box from Prigozhin’s Plane Recovered at Crash Scene
The recorders could help shed light on the crash, which international intelligence officials have said was likely not an accident
The black box from Wagner mercenary warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin's private jet has been recovered, Russian investigators reportedly said Friday, two days after the plane went down in a fiery crash that killed Prigozhin and nine others.
Russian investigators said that they recovered the flight recorders, as well as 10 bodies from the scene of the crash in a rural area north of Moscow, according to the BBC.
The recorders could help shed light on the crash, which international intelligence officials have said was likely not an accident.
Preliminary U.S. intelligence suggests that Prigozhin — who in June helmed an aborted coup attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin — was assassinated, possibly by a bomb aboard the jet or some other sabotage. British intel, meanwhile, reportedly indicates that the plane was likely downed by Russia’s domestic intelligence agency, FSB.
The Kremlin on Friday denied any involvement in the crash, calling the notion “a complete lie.”
“Right now, of course, there are lots of speculations around this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the passengers of the plane, including Yevgeny Prigozhin,” Dmitri Peskov, a spokesman for Putin, told reporters, saying DNA analysis would be need to confirm the identities of those on the jet.
“Of course, in the West those speculations are put out under a certain angle — and all of it is a complete lie."
Once instrumental in Russia’s war in Ukraine, Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries turned on Putin in late June in an aborted mutiny.
In a televised address on Thursday, Putin offered his condolences to the families of Prigozhin and the nine others aboard the jet — while noting that the mercenary boss “made serious mistakes in life.”
