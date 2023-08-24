Black Bears Are on the Hunt in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and Campers Should Be Hiding Their Picnic Baskets - The Messenger
Black Bears Are on the Hunt in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and Campers Should Be Hiding Their Picnic Baskets

Associating human scent with food, black bears have reportedly stolen backpacks, shoes

Aysha Qamar
Jared Lloyd/Getty

Bear encounters on Grand Island in Lake Superior are increasing, and bears that were once known to steal food are stealing even more. 

National forest officials are warning visitors to be prepared for possible bear encounters and to keep all personal items in their possession— not just their picnic baskets. 

The warning comes after several incidents have been reported of bears not only taking food but other personal items including backpacks and shoes.

According to MLive, federal forest officials confirmed that some of the personal items the bears took were packed per backcountry guidelines, without any food. 

While no island visitors have been injured, it seems like bears are now associating any human scent with food.

In addition to warning tourists to keep their items close, forest rangers said they would patrol the island and enforce strict food storage regulations.

“We don’t know precisely how many are on the island and we don’t know precisely how many are being habituated because the island is fairly small. The opportunity for people and bears having interactions is pretty high, especially because it’s a popular area for recreating,” said Chelsea Kallery, U.S. Forest Service spokesperson.

“It’s been something that has been happening with increased regularity, particularly within the last couple of weeks.”

