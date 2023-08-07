Black Bear Crashes Colorado Couple’s Wedding, Eats off Dessert Table

High school sweethearts Cailyn McRossie-Martinez and Brandon Martinez had an unexpected guest at their Boulder, Colorado, wedding last week.

During their reception, just as guests were taking to the dance floor, a bear crashed the party and began feasting on their food, according to KUSA.

"It's not too often you go to your dessert table and see a bear crashing it, eating all of it," Martinez told KRDO.

Security was able to convince the furry gatecrasher to leave, but not before he ate the lemon bars and cannolis – which the bride and groom had been especially looking forward to.

Cailyn McRossie-Martinez and Brandon Martinez had an unexpected guest at their July 31, 2023 wedding, in Boulder, Colorado. A bear crashed the wedding and began eating their dessert. KUSA

“Unfortunately, we did not get any,” McRossie-Martinez told KRDO.

The unexpected guest was not the wedding’s only hiccup – there was also a sudden rainstorm during their outdoor ceremony.

In spite of these developments, however, the newlyweds were thrilled with their “perfect Colorado wedding.”

While reflecting on the wedding, the bride said that she thought their experiences taught them an important lesson.

“Life doesn’t always go to plan, but it’s how you get through it together,” she told KUSA.