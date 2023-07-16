Bittersweet Breakup: Is America Ending Its Love Affair With Ice Cream?
USDA data shows that the decrease in consumption could be due to more dessert options and more premium brands
The U.S. appears to be slowly calling it quits on its long-time relationship with ice cream, according to a new report.
The Department of Agriculture says that consumption of the sweet, dairy-based treat has been dropping over the last few decades, according to a report by CNN.
The average American consumed a whopping 18 pounds of regular ice cream back in 1986, according to the USDA, but by 2021, the annual number dropped by a third to 12 pounds per person.
- New York City Lawmaker Takes Eco Fight to Iconic Ice Cream Trucks
- How companies can avoid a ‘Juneteenth ice cream’ mess
- Dreyer’s Ice Cream Recall: Outshine Pops Pulled Over Unlabeled Allergen
- One Man’s Trash is Another’s … Scoop of Ice Cream in This Food Trend
- Viral NPC Livestream TikToker Pinkydoll to Release Single Titled ‘Ice Cream So Good’
Ice cream was a long-time staple of the American Diet, but since the 1990s consumers became more health conscious and turned on the frozen dessert along with other former staples like soda, red meat, and full-fat milk.
USDA data also shows that the decrease in consumption could be due to more dessert options and more premium brands that are sold in smaller containers.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews