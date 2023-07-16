Bittersweet Breakup: Is America Ending Its Love Affair With Ice Cream?

The U.S. appears to be slowly calling it quits on its long-time relationship with ice cream, according to a new report.

The Department of Agriculture says that consumption of the sweet, dairy-based treat has been dropping over the last few decades, according to a report by CNN.

The average American consumed a whopping 18 pounds of regular ice cream back in 1986, according to the USDA, but by 2021, the annual number dropped by a third to 12 pounds per person.

Salt and Straw ice cream shop in San Ramon, California Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

Ice cream was a long-time staple of the American Diet, but since the 1990s consumers became more health conscious and turned on the frozen dessert along with other former staples like soda, red meat, and full-fat milk.

USDA data also shows that the decrease in consumption could be due to more dessert options and more premium brands that are sold in smaller containers.