Bison Gores Tourist in National Park for Second Time in Days

A Minnesota woman was injured in her abdomen and foot by a bison at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota, the park service said in a statement.
The woman, who was not identified, was in serious but stable condition after suffering "significant injuries to her abdomen and foot," the National Park Service said Tuesday.
The encounter happened at the popular Painted Canyon Trailhead Saturday morning, and the woman initially was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Dickinson and then to a hospital in Fargo.
Park Superintendent Angie Richman didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from The Messenger.
On Monday, a tourist was hospitalized with serious injuries after she was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park.
The 47-year-old woman from Phoenix suffered significant injuries to her chest and abdomen. She was taken to a hospital in Idaho Falls.
In the statement, the National Park Service reminded visitors that bison are "large, powerful, and wild."
"They can turn quickly and can easily outrun humans. Bulls can be aggressive during the rutting season, mid-July through August. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time," it said, noting that park regulations require visitors to stay 25 yards away from bison and other large animals like elk, deer, pronghorn, and horses.
