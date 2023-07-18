Bison Charges Arizona Woman at Yellowstone, Causing Chest Injuries

A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after a bison attack at Yellowstone National Park.
The 47-year-old visitor from Phoenix was gored Monday morning near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone.
The victim was walking with someone in a field when they saw the bison, the National Park Service said in a news release.
The pair turned to walk away when the animal charged them and gored the woman. She suffered significant injuries to her chest and abdomen.
A medical helicopter flew her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. No other information about her condition was released.
Park officials did not know how close the two people had come to the bison before the attack.
There are nearly 6,000 bison in the park. Males can weigh 2,000 pounds and females 1,000.
Bison can also run three times faster than humans.
Park officials remind visitors that bison are wild and dangerous, and that they should stay at least 25 yards from any large animals at the park and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves.
This is the first reported incident involving a bison this year at Yellowstone. A man was gored by a bison last June near Old Faithful.
