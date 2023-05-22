Bird Scientists See Hope for Ivory-Billed Woodpecker

A new scientific paper suggests that a woodpecker species on its way to being declared extinct might actually be alive and well.
The status of the ivory-billed woodpecker has remained in flux since 1944 after intense logging in North America decimated its habitats. In 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service opened a period of public comment about the possibility of declaring it extinct.
But a peer-reviewed study published last week in Ecology and Evolution documented 10 years of sightings, citing audio recordings, pictures, videos and visual observations by researchers in Lousiana’s wetlands.
"Our findings, and the inferences drawn from them, suggest that not all is lost for the Ivory-billed Woodpecker and that it is clearly premature for the species to be declared extinct,” the authors wrote.
The researchers believe the species is still endangered, but think it's too soon to declare it extinct. They also believe the birds reside in areas beyond Louisiana, "if not permanently then episodically.”
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service extended its comment period in 2022 by six months but has yet to provide an update on the species’ status. It did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Messenger about the status of its decision.
