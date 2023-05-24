Biodegradable Plastics Fail to Break Down in Oceans: Study

Researchers have found that certain bioplastics, widely promoted as biodegradable, failed to decompose in ocean conditions over a period of 428 days, according to a recent study. This study, appearing in PLOS One on Wednesday, examined materials like polylactic acid, commonly employed in textiles and as a filament for 3D printing.

Compostable plastics such as polylactic acid require specific conditions to break down. However, this study evaluated the plastics' resistance to degradation in typical ocean conditions. The results were unequivocal. Polylactic acid, alongside oil-based polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate frequently used in synthetic textiles, showed strong resistance to degradation in marine environments. In contrast, natural fibers fully decomposed in around 35 days.

The research highlighted the misleading nature of labeling compostable plastics as biodegradable. This practice can foster a misconception that these materials will decompose in any natural setting rather than in industrial environments.

“What consumers don’t know is that, for these objects to be compostable, they need to go into composting facilities,” oceanographer and lead author of the study Sarah-Jeanne Royer told Earther. She said the plastics tested in the study are the same as the ones consumers might see advertised in stores as biodegradable, compostable or “green,” like single-use cutlery.

The team placed material samples in metal cages along the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier in La Jolla, California. Some samples floated on the ocean surface, while others sank to the seafloor. Researchers collected and analyzed the samples weekly.

Scientists estimate that over 170 trillion plastic particles float in the ocean. Even with the increasing popularity of bioplastics, the stringent conditions necessary for their decomposition can exacerbate ocean pollution if the materials end up in the water, warns the study.

The Deheyn Biomimicry for Emerging Science and Technology Initiative at the University of California San Diego supported this study.