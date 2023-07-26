Billionaire Owner of Tottenham Hotspur Soccer Club Indicted in New York on Charges of Insider Trading

British billionaire and Tottenham Hotspur soccer team owner Joe Lewis was indicted Tuesday by federal prosecutors in New York on charges of insider trading.
Authorities announced the criminal charges against Lewis, aged 86, on Twitter late afternoon.
Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a video that Lewis orchestrated “a brazen insider trading scheme” that earned him and close associates “millions of dollars in the stock market.”
”We allege that for years, Joe Lewis abused his access to corporate boardrooms and repeatedly provided inside information to his romantic partners, his personal assistants, his private pilots and his friends,” Damian said on the platform, which is rebranding to the name X.
The associates used insider tips to make lucrative stock trades.
Williams said the alleged “classic corporate corruption” scheme was an illegal means for Lewis to compensate employees and shower gifts on close associates.
The reclusive tycoon is worth $6.1 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires tracker. He owns Tavistock Group, a Bahamas-based family investment office that invests in real estate and hospitality companies, and first bought a significant stake in English Premier League club Tottenham in 2001 through his holding company, ENIC.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Joe Lewis as Joe Louis.
