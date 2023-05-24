Billionaire Nantucket Property Owners Clash Over Clam Shack

Billionaires are picking sides in a "shell" of a battle over a proposed Nantucket clam shack, with San Francisco Giants owner Charles Johnson opposing the eatery in court against the wishes of financial executive and bank namesake Charles Schwab.

Johnson, 90, filed a lawsuit earlier this month in Nantucket Superior Court in a bid to void state and local licenses already granted to the Straight Wharf Fish Market, according to court documents and the Boston Globe.

Johnson and a group of neighbors on the picturesque Massachusetts island are seeking to clamp down on the clam shack, steamed over the noise and congestion they say it will bring. Johnson’s home and the would-be shellfish seller sit just 18 inches apart, according to the filing.

“Really I think Mr. Johnson just doesn’t want to own property next to a clam shack,” Gabriel Frasca, the restaurateur behind the project, told the Globe. “And though I understand the sentiment, that isn’t a good reason to prohibit a properly zoned business from opening.”

In previously approving a liquor license for the establishment, officials “ignored the fact that the nature of the operation, which is the conversion of a retail fish market to a sit-down restaurant with an entertainment license, creates a deleterious effect on the abutting residential neighborhood,” Johnson’s suit charges.

Among the restaurant’s supporters, however, is Schwab, 85, who has come around after initial skepticism, according to the Globe.

Johnson’s lawyer, Danielle deBenedictis, claimed earlier this year to also speak for Schwab on the matter. But attorney Steven Cohen, who does represent Schwab and his wife, later said that deBenedictis “was never their attorney and was not authorized to make any statements or filings on their behalf,” the Globe reported.

Last month, Cohen reportedly wrote to the town and state alcoholic beverages commission that the Schwabs and others harbored initial concerns that the restaurant “would be [a] nightclub with a bar, dancing, and live music. However, when a review of the permits showed this was not the case, the Schwabs decided to not oppose.”

Cohen, in fact, said that he sent a text message to Frasca last month to let him know of the Schwabs’ support and well wishes for the project.

Johnson and Schwab are worth a few clams themselves, with respective Forbes valuations of $4.8 billion and $8.5 billion.

With the legal battle winding on, Frasca voiced fears that it may delay the projected opening in July, a typically hopping time on Nantucket.

“This is one of a number of headwinds we are fighting our way through,” Frasca, 49, told the Globe. “We remain hopeful we can open this season, but it is hard to continue to throw time and money at a project that we may have to stop at any moment.”

“Obviously, missing even a single day of those sales has an outsized impact on our ability to earn a profit,” he continued in an email to the outlet. “Given that most restaurants operate within a 10 percent profit margin (at best), it’s pretty easy to see what the effect of missing any part of peak season would be.”