Billionaire Leon Black Paid $62.5 Million to Virgin Islands to Avoid Epstein-Linked Claims: Report
The private equity investor had a 'decades-long' social and financial relationship with the late sex trafficker
Private equity investment billionaire Leon Black agreed early this year to pay the U.S. Virgin Islands $62.5 million to be "released" from any potential damage claims there linked to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, according to a copy of the agreement obtained by the New York Times.
The agreement came after the Virgin Islands reached a $105 million settlement with Epstein's estate last year after he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 of an apparent suicide while being held in federal custody on sex trafficking charges.
Lawyers for Epstein’s victims have said at as many as hundreds of women — many of them teens — were sexually abused by Epstein and his associates at his island residence in the U.S. territory, as well as at his Manhattan and Florida homes.
The court documents were turned over to the Times by the Virgin Islands government following a public records request from the newspaper.
- Senate Panel ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Billionaire Leon Black’s Refusal to Explain Payments to Jeffrey Epstein
- Billionaire Leon Black Accused of Raping Autistic Girl, 16, in New Epstein-Related Lawsuit
- Epstein Paid $1.1 Million to Women Through JPMorgan, Says New Legal Claim
- US Virgin Islands Wants $190 Million From JPMorgan Over Epstein Ties
The documents say nothing about any "admission of liability," and the settlement cannot be used as "evidence of wrongdoing by Black," the documents state, the Times reported.
Black agreed to paid in cash, according to the Times.
Black, 71, had a "decades-long social and business" relationship with Epstein, which has caused him some embarrassment, the Times noted.
He paid $158 million to Epstein for tax and estate planning services, according to the newspaper.
After his relationship with Epstein was revealed, Black was forced to step down in early 2021 as chairman and CEO of Apollo Global Management, the private equity firm he co-founded.
Black also stepped down as chairman of the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan.
Whit Clay, a spokesman for Black, told the Times: “Mr. Black engaged and made payments to Jeffrey Epstein for legitimate financial advisory services, which, based on everything now known, he very much regrets."
The Virgin Islands late last year sued JPMorgan Chase in federal court over the bank’s 15-year relationship with Epstein.
In the suit, the territory claims that the nation’s largest bank ignored Epstein’s sex trafficking, and is seeking $190 million in penalties.
