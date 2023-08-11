Billionaire Founder of ‘Russia’s Google’ Blasts ‘Barbaric’ Invasion of Ukraine - The Messenger
Billionaire Founder of ‘Russia’s Google’ Blasts ‘Barbaric’ Invasion of Ukraine

He is now part of a small group of Russian billionaires who have publicly denounced the invasion

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
JWPlayer

Billionaire Arkady Volozh, founder of Russia’s biggest tech company Yandex, released a statement calling the nation's invasion of Ukraine "barbaric."

Volozh released the statement to Russian news outlet The Bell. He is now part of a small group of Russian billionaires who have publicly denounced the invasion.

"Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is barbaric, and I am categorically against it. I am horrified about the fate of people in Ukraine – many of them my personal friends and relatives – whose houses are being bombed every day," Volozh said.

Yandex is the most popular search engine in the nation, which is sometimes referred to as "Russia’s Google,” according to Forbes.

Read More

The company announced that Volozh stepped down from his role as CEO in a June press release. The statement noted that the European Union (EU) had imposed sanctions on Volozh.

The EU Sanctions List claimed that Volozh "is supporting, materially or financially, the Government of the Russian Federation and is responsible for supporting actions or policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

Volozh denied the claims, Forbes reported.

Arkady Volozh
Arkady Volozh has publicly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

He has also been subjected to sanctions due to Yandex’s promotion of Russian state media propaganda, according to the outlet.

While Volozh did not comment on the sanctions in his statement, he said he has to take his "share of responsibility for the country’s actions."

"Over time it was increasingly clear that the hope to build a globally integrated Russia was becoming harder to achieve," he said.

"Аt the same time, there were growing pressures on the company. But we didn’t give up, we did the best we could, even as the environment became harder," he added.

"Was the right balance always found? In hindsight, I understand some things could have been done differently," Volozh noted.

Forbes estimated that Volozh's current net worth is around $1.1 billion. Despite resigning as CEO, Volozh remains the largest individual shareholder in Yandex.

Another Russian billionaire who has condemned the nation's actions is Oleg Tinkov, founder of Tinkoff Bank. The bank is one of Russia's largest vendors with about 20 million customers, according to the BBC.

Tinkov announced that he had renounced his Russian citizenship in an Instagram post in November.

"I can’t be associated with Putin’s fascism regime," he said in the message.

Nikolay Storonsky, co-founder and CEO of financial tech startup Revolut, also renounced his citizenship in a stance against the invasion, a spokesperson told Insider.

