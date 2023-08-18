Bilingual Signs Warn English-Speaking Tourists to Stay Away From Spanish Beach, But Locals Are Welcome

Tourists who don’t speak or read Spanish might want to have a translator ready if they're trying to visit beaches on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Warning signs written in English state that beaches are closed, but in Spanish, it reads that they’re open.

An activist group concerned about overcrowding from tourists prompted them to create and post “humorous” signs to drive away non-Spanish speakers.

A sign at one beach states in English, “Beware of Jellyfish.” Underneath that phrase it states, "Beach Open. Not to jellyfish or foreigners,” which is the translation from Catalan to English.

Another sign has in English at the top, “Caution, Falling Rocks.” The Spanish underneath it is “Entra, el perill no es de esllavissada, es de massifacio.” That translates to “Enter, the danger is not from a landslide, it is from massing” of tourists.

The small bay Cala Llombards on Mallorca, Spain. It has a nice beach and very clear water which makes it a very good location if you want to swim in the sea. Getty Images

The signs were placed along the Balearic islands by the anti-capitalist group Manacor Caterva, which says the signs are "charged with humor."

Manacor Caterva recently tweeted that "If you want to use the images and print posters you just have to ask us and we will send them to you in good quality. Let's continue the fight!"

Signs have reportedly been posted at beaches in Cala Morlanda, Cala Petita, Porto Cristo, Cala Murta, Cala Magraner, Cala Bota and Es Calo. There was even a sign close to the beach that read, in English, that the beach was a 3-hour walk from that point.