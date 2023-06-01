Bigger Is Better, Survey Finds, When It Comes to ‘America’s Best Cities’ (Exclusive)

America's big cities are struggling with some big problems — but they still are the places to be, an annual survey has found.

In New York City, nearly a quarter of children ages 3 and younger live in poverty.

In Chicago, the past three years have seen some of the highest murder rates in more than two decades.

And in San Francisco, businesses are ditching downtown amid widespread shoplifting and concerns about homelessness and drug use out on the street.

Despite this, all three remain among the most attractive places in America for tourists, top talent looking to relocate and investors, according to Resonance Consultancy's America's Best Cities ranking.

The 2023 list places New York at the top, followed by Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

The list ranks the 100 “best” cities in the U.S., declaring that despite concerns about crime and pandemic-adjusted working habits, Americans still have their eyes on big, diverse and yes, expensive, cities.

“We often hear headlines about homelessness, or commercial vacancies or safety and those are important issues,” says Chris Fair, CEO of Resonance Consultancy and an author of the report.

“But the fundamentals of the city — its airport connectivity, its shopping, its restaurant scene, its educational attainment, its universities, the number of Fortune 500 companies that are there — these things haven't changed.”

Resonance, which advises cities on branding, tourism and economic development, used multiple criteria including earnings adjusted for cost of living, nightlife, and educational attainment to rank cities.

The firm used 26 measures — including things like TripAdvisor reviews and social media hashtags — combined into six groups to determine the rankings. Only cities with a metro area of at least 500,000 people are considered.

Resonance no longer factors crime into its formula after surveying residents and business leaders who said it didn't play a large role in their decision to move to or invest in a city. It also doesn't take into account the cost of housing. While these two problems have led many professionals to flee major cities since the pandemic, Fair defended their exclusion, saying they impact a city’s image less than people might think.

“What's really driving people is economic opportunity, the vibrancy of the city in terms of culture, nightlife, restaurants,” he says.

“We all say quality of life is really important but if it really was just about cheap housing and a short commute, none of us would be living in New York or San Francisco or L.A. or Chicago — we'd all be living in somewhere in Kansas,” he adds.

(Kansas does have one city on the list: Wichita at No. 88.)

To be clear, the dominance of America’s biggest cities isn’t new. Resonance has ranked New York No. 1 every year since its list began in 2016. And Chicago and L.A. and Chicago have also ranked near the top each year.

Here’s a rundown of the cities that made the top spots.

1. New York City

New York was hard hit by the pandemic, but Resonance says “few cities on the planet are as busy making up for lost time.”

The group commended the work the city is doing to bring back tourism, which it called “the accelerant for so many of the city’s amenities.” Seventy million people visited New York in 2019 spending a combined $46 billion, and visitors are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels.

After just 33 million tourists visited in 2021, 56 million went to the Big Apple in 2022 and a projected 61 million will visit this year.

Resonance also says that there is no denying New York has the best cultural landmarks, sightseeing, nightlife and museums among U.S. cities.

And despite concerns about safety on the subway system, it remains the country’s most extensive public transportation network.

Plus, for those who want to skip the train, New York City is extremely walkable, and working to improve bikeability.

"New York City’s resilience has been on full display in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis with a boom of new businesses, strong jobs numbers, and a surge in tourism," says Adrien Lesser, a spokesperson for the NYC Economic Development Corporation.

The sun rises behind Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building on November 3, 2022, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

2. Chicago

Next on the list is Chicago, which Resonance praised for its “abundance of programming and culture, with the deep infrastructure and affordability that eludes many other cities.”

The report shows that the Windy City’s economic prowess is not to be discounted: It has the second most Fortune 500 company headquarters in the country, behind New York City.

Site Selection magazine named it the top metro area for corporate investment for 10 years in a row.

This, despite the well-publicized departure last year of Chicago’s richest resident, Ken Griffin — who moved his hedge fund to Florida, calling it a more business-friendly environment.

CHICAGO - JUNE 23: Hundreds of Chicagoans and visitors gather around Sir Anish Kapoor's 'Cloud Gate' sculpture in Millennium Park in Chicago, Illinois on June 23, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Resonance cited Chicago’s remarkable food and nightlife scene in its decision to rank the Windy City at No. 2. Lynn Osmond, president & CEO of Choose Chicago, told the group that last year “we welcomed nearly 50 million visitors back to Chicago, and hotel room demand reached more than 80% of pre-pandemic levels.”

While crime rates are certainly on the residents’ minds, shootings, murders, and carjackings in Chicago seem to be on a downward trend this year after spiking during the pandemic.

Property crime in Chicago increased by 48% between 2019 and 2022 and violent crime increased by 5% in the same timeframe, but the rates are nowhere near previous highs in the 1990s.

Notably, a recent report by Brookings revealed that in both New York and Chicago, the cities’ downtowns are some of the safest places to be.

3. Los Angeles

To outsiders, Los Angeles might evoke images of Hollywood — and the growing population of homeless people living on the streets.

But Resonance suggests looking at a bigger picture, saying residents and visitors alike can enjoy some of the best food and arts the country has to offer.

Los Angeles got high scores for its diversity, business opportunities, and entertainment options, and the report noted the infamously unwalkable city is taking steps to be more pedestrian-friendly, like recently reopening the historic Sixth Street Viaduct walkway.

The city is also undertaking a slew of infrastructure projects ahead of hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics, including a $14.3-billion modernization project at LAX.

View of Griffith Observatory with downtown Los Angeles skyline in the background. Andrew Kennelly/Getty Images

4. San Francisco

San Francisco has gotten a lot of bad press lately, so its place at No. 4 on Resonance's list might come as a surprise.

“For all of the bad news that we hear about San Francisco's downtown, the fundamentals of the city are still strong,” Resonance CEO Fair says.

Resonance says the promise of high salaries “draws global workers who fuel a city’s ambition and ideas.” But, the report acknowledges that “the city has been deeply wounded economically — by the pandemic, the lack of affordable housing and what many see as regulatory overreach.”

Those problems have become bad enough that around 65,000 people, 7.5% of the population, have left San Francisco since the onset of the pandemic, and an estimated 250,000 people have left the Bay Area altogether.

Businesses are fleeing too, particularly retail locations—with companies citing chronic shoplifting and the homeless population creating a dangerous environment for employees.

The state is working to address these issues, and recently decided to send California’s National Guard to the Tenderloin District, which is often described as an open-air drug market.

Still, issues downtown and in the Tenderloin don’t show the full picture: Resonance says the city is still desirable to outsiders and worth fighting for. It also scored first for walkability and fourth for biking.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 11: 'Painted Ladies' near Alamo Square with the Downtown skyline in the back on October 11, 2013 in San Francisco, United States. (Photo by Margarethe Wichert/Getty Images) Margarethe Wichert/Getty Images

Joe D’Alessandro, president and CEO of the San Francisco Travel Association, said tourism “fueled by the return of international visitors and conventions” is rebounding, according to the report.

Fair told The Messenger that based on San Francisco's “strength and the underlying fundamentals,” he believes it will emerge from its issues and “will be successful and attractive in the future.”

5. Washington D.C.

The country’s capital took Resonance’s No. 5 spot. Its infrastructure, parks, and museums make living in the city fun, and its walkability and extensive public transportation make getting around easier than in most big cities, according to the company.

It’s also a good place to work, with expanding business opportunities and high-paying jobs.

Washington D.C. is pitching itself as a perfect tourist spot for people in the U.S. and beyond, Resonance says. Elliott Ferguson, president and CEO of Destination DC, told the group that “there is currently $9.6 billion in development underway and the city has added new hotels, museums, rooftops, Michelin-rated dining and more for travelers to explore.”

A woman runs past cherry blossoms in bloom near the Jefferson Memorial (rear) as the sun rises over the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC, on March 23, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

But unlike some cities seeing drops in crime as a pandemic spike, crime is still on the rise in the nation’s capital. Overall crime has increased 25% in overall so far this year, with homicides up 20% and car thefts up 106%.

Crime has become such a dominant conversation in the city that Congress recently intervened, blocking the City Council’s implementation of progressive criminal justice reforms that critics called “soft on crime.”

6. Miami

Miami’s presence as No. 6 on Resonance’s list likely won’t shock many, as the city continues to develop a reputation for being pro-business with a South Florida sense of fun.

Resonance noted that Miami has the highest percentage of foreign-born residents among all American cities and is thriving thanks to its welcoming, accepting nature, great weather and nightlife.

Neon light illuminated buildings along Ocean Drive in Miami, Florida, USA Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

7. Boston

America’s oldest big city secured the seventh spot. Resonance calls Boston “the continent’s largest university town,” and it continues to shepherd tens of thousands of graduates who can find jobs in the city’s startup-heavy economy.

Boston Public Garden is a large park in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, adjacent to Boston Common. Denis Tangney Jr/Getty Images

8. Seattle

One of Seattle’s biggest selling points is its high salaries compared to the cost of living. Resonance ranks it third in the country for cost-of-living-adjusted earnings.

The city “has avoided the economic impact that continues to hobble other U.S. urban centers,” the report said, in part because it is home to Amazon, Zillow, and Starbucks.

Downtown Seattle and Mount Rainier july7th/Getty Images

9. Houston

Houston is Texas’s only big city to make the top 10, ranking ninth on Resonance’s scale. The group said Houston is “America’s stealthy powerhouse on the rise.”

That’s due in part to its educated, diverse and hard-working population, which grew the Houston metro area to more than seven million people in the past year.

Skyline and surrounding communities of Houston, Texas at sunset on an early spring evening shot from an altitude of about 600 feet during a helicopter photo flight. Art Wager/Getty Images

10. San Jose

San Jose is America’s second most prosperous city, behind only New York City, and it has the lowest poverty rate in the country. That helped it rank tenth place on Resonance’s scale.

“It’s all astonishing, and possible because of San Jose’s moat: 2,500 high-tech companies in and around city limits,” Resonance said.