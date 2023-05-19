Big Ben is Not Properly Bonging

London's iconic clock in Elizabeth Tower, popularly known as Big Ben, has missed its bongs for the second time this week, according to a report by BBC News. After undergoing refurbishment in 2017, the clock was unveiled to the public in January but has already faced minor issues.

On May 10, the clock stopped momentarily, and on Wednesday, it froze for around 30 seconds. In both cases, the time was incorrect, and the bell did not bong. However, officials from the House of Commons, which maintains the clock, stated that its internal mechanisms are "not at risk."

According to a spokesperson from the House of Commons, these issues are common after an intensive conservation program. The clock requires rigorous and regular servicing, which can sometimes cause it to stop or be delayed. Despite the recent issues, officials have confirmed that the clock's internal mechanisms are not damaged.

Big Ben stands at 315 feet tall and first bonged in 1856. The refurbishment cost nearly $100 million, and it is not uncommon for minor issues to arise as the clock mechanism beds down.