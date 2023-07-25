Biden’s Newest Dog Went on Biting Spree That Took Down Secret Service Agent: Report - The Messenger
Biden’s Newest Dog Went on Biting Spree That Took Down Secret Service Agent: Report

A total of 10 attacks by Commander were reported between October 2022 and January 2023

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
A new report suggests President Biden's nearly two-year-old German shepherd, Commander, was responsible for a string of bitings at the White House, the extent of which was not previously known.

According to the conservative outlet Judicial Watch, which obtained internal Secret Service documents, Commander allegedly bit seven people over a four-month period.

The former first dog, Major, was given to family friends of the Bidens after he went on his own biting spree in 2021. The internal documents allege Commander is engaging in the same sorts of aggressive behavior that saw his predecessor re-homed.

President Joe Biden pets his new dog Commander as he speak virtually with military service members to thank them for their service and wish them a Merry Christmas, from the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 25, 2021.
President Joe Biden pets his new dog Commander as he speak virtually with military service members to thank them for their service and wish them a Merry Christmas, from the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 25, 2021.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
A total of 10 attacks by Commander were reported between October 2022 and January 2023.

The most serious incident came in late 2022 when the White House physician's office referred a Secret Service uniformed officer to a local hospital for treatment after the dog clamped down on their arm and thigh.

Commander also broke the skin of a different Secret Service officer's hand and arm weeks later, according to the documents. The following month, Commander bit the back of a security technician at Biden's Wilmington, Del., home.

