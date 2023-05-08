Biden Vows to Veto Republican Border Bill

The White House issued a veto threat Monday for a House Republican-sponsored immigration bill that comes just days before Title 42 is set to expire.

A statement from the White House said that while the Biden administration supports productive efforts to reform the immigration system, but it opposes the Secure the Border Act of 2023 because it would make things “worse, not better.”

“H.R. 2 does nothing to address the root causes of migration, reduces humanitarian protections, and restricts lawful pathways, which are critical alternatives to unlawful entry.”

The White House’s threat comes just days before the Trump-era Title 42 restriction is set to lift on Thursday May 11 and the U.S. will revert to pre-pandemic national immigration laws and tools.

Republican backers of the bill say it would address a crisis at the border by increasing the number of hired and trained border patrol agents to 22,000 and developing a plan to upgrade the existing technology.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said the House will vote on the bill this month, calling it "the strongest border security package that Congress has ever taken up,” NBC News reported.

House Republicans introduced the bill at the end of last month and it was met with immediate criticism from Democrats who say it goes beyond the scope of border security.