Biden To Create National Monument in Honor of Emmett Till

Biden will announce the designation of the sites on Tuesday, which would have been Till’s 82nd birthday

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
JWPlayer

President Joe Biden is expected to announce that three sites will be designated as a monument in honor of slain Black teenager Emmett Till and his mother, civil rights activist Mamie Till-Mobley. 

Biden will announce the designation of the sites on Tuesday, which would have been Till’s 82nd birthday, according to NPR

Till’s murder, by Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam is widely viewed as a catalyst for the Civil Rights movement. The Chicagoan teenager was visiting family in Mississippi as a 14-year-old, when he was accused of flirting with Bryant’s wife, Carolyn. 

In response, Bryant and Milam kidnapped Till, brutally lynched him and then abandoned his body in a river. After Till’s body was recovered, his mother made the decision to hold an open casket funeral, to show the world what happened to her son. 

Read More
Emmett Till
Emmett TillGetty Images

The three sites that Biden will designate as monuments each hold significance to the case. In Illinois, Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ, where Till’s funeral was held, will receive the designation. 

Two sites in Mississippi will also be recognized – the location where Till’s body was recovered from the river and the Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse, where Till’s murderers were acquitted by an all-white jury. 

The three sites will collectively become the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument.

Since taking office, Biden has honored Till – who was born just 15 months before the president – on several occasions.

In honor of Black History Month, this year, the White House held a screening of the biopic film “Till.” Last March, the president also signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act into law.

