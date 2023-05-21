The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7

    President Biden has publicly discussed his speech impediment on numerous occasions.

    Kelly Rissman
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    A video of U.S. President Joe Biden is going viral because he appears to have mispronounced "Yoon" as "loon" when introducing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the G-7 Summit on Sunday.

    "I've spoken at length with President Yoon of South Korea. He came to Washington of late. He's agreed - we're all of the same agreement that, in fact, we are not going to - we're maintaining - we all agree we're going to maintain the One China policy," Biden said at the summit on Sunday.

    It is well-known that the president has a stutter—making it difficult for him to make certain sounds—which he has said he's had since childhood. He has even joked about himself, once saying “I am gaffe machine.”

    Both Biden and Yoon met last month in Washington, which spawned another viral video, when the South Korean president serenaded Biden with "American Pie."

