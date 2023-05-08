The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Biden Proposes Airlines Compensate Passengers for Canceled Flights

    The new rule would be a major shakeup for the industry, which has been plagued with problems.

    Published |Updated
    Zachary Leeman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

    President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg want airlines to cover passenger costs if they cancel or delay a flight. 

    In a statement Monday, Buttigieg said airlines could have to foot more than just the cost of a ticket.

    “This rule would, for the first time in U.S. history, propose to require airlines to compensate passengers and cover expenses such as meals, hotels, and rebooking in cases where the airline has caused a cancellation or significant delay,” he said in the statement, according to the Washington Post

    The airline industry dealt with mass cancellations and flight delays over the summer season, as well as during the winter holidays. In response, the Department of Transportation put together a dashboard letting consumers know exactly what each airline offers to passengers in case of delays or cancellations.

    Read More

    That dashboard is being expanded now at FlightRights.gov, which will highlight that no airlines currently offer cash compensation. That's something that is mandated by the European Union. 

    A number of airlines expanded their refund policies for passengers with canceled flights in light of Buttigieg announcing the dashboard, with 10 of the biggest airlines adding cash or meal vouchers for passengers dealing with delayed flights. Multiple airlines also cover accommodations for those stranded at an airport overnight.

    The Government Accountability Office released a report last month putting much of the blame for recent flight cancellations and delays on the airlines themselves, chalking them up to everything from low staff numbers to mechanical issues. Weather also played a role.

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in March it too is facing staffing shortages and training backlogs. They recommended limiting flights into certain areas of New York as they are lacking air traffic controllers. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.