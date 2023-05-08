Biden Proposes Airlines Compensate Passengers for Canceled Flights

President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg want airlines to cover passenger costs if they cancel or delay a flight.

In a statement Monday, Buttigieg said airlines could have to foot more than just the cost of a ticket.

“This rule would, for the first time in U.S. history, propose to require airlines to compensate passengers and cover expenses such as meals, hotels, and rebooking in cases where the airline has caused a cancellation or significant delay,” he said in the statement, according to the Washington Post.

The airline industry dealt with mass cancellations and flight delays over the summer season, as well as during the winter holidays. In response, the Department of Transportation put together a dashboard letting consumers know exactly what each airline offers to passengers in case of delays or cancellations.

That dashboard is being expanded now at FlightRights.gov, which will highlight that no airlines currently offer cash compensation. That's something that is mandated by the European Union.

A number of airlines expanded their refund policies for passengers with canceled flights in light of Buttigieg announcing the dashboard, with 10 of the biggest airlines adding cash or meal vouchers for passengers dealing with delayed flights. Multiple airlines also cover accommodations for those stranded at an airport overnight.

The Government Accountability Office released a report last month putting much of the blame for recent flight cancellations and delays on the airlines themselves, chalking them up to everything from low staff numbers to mechanical issues. Weather also played a role.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in March it too is facing staffing shortages and training backlogs. They recommended limiting flights into certain areas of New York as they are lacking air traffic controllers.