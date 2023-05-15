Biden nominates cancer surgeon to lead National Institutes of Health

President Joe Biden today said that will nominate Monica Bertagnolli, a cancer surgeon who currently heads the National Cancer Institute, as the next director of the National Institutes of Health.



Bertagnolli would be the second woman to permanently lead the NIH, which has been without a director since December 2021.

The significance: The agency is the world’s largest biomedical research institute, with an annual budget that tops $47 billion. It funds research into everything from next-generation coronavirus vaccines to the neurobiology of addiction. It’s also a key part of Biden’s Cancer Moonshot, which seeks to cut cancer death rates by 50 percent over the next 25 years.

The political context: Historically, the agency has enjoyed broad bipartisan support, and yearly budget increases over the past decade. But that has changed since the pandemic started and political polarization around health research and policy have increased.

House Republicans' debt ceiling legislation would cut NIH’s budget to 2022 funding levels, a reduction of 22 percent. And Republican lawmakers have repeatedly blasted the agency, especially Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for funding coronavirus research they say was dangerous.

On the other side of the aisle, Sen. Bernie Sanders has vowed to block any Health and Human Services nominee “who is not prepared to significantly lower the price of prescription drugs.” It’s unclear whether Sanders will back Bertagnolli.

More on the nominee: Bertagnolli joined the NCI – the NIH’s largest division – in October. Before then she worked as a physician and scientist at Harvard Medical School, Boston’s Women’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Bertagnolli announced last December that she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer and was undergoing treatment.



In a statement, Biden praised Bertagnolli, saying she “has spent her career pioneering scientific discovery and pushing the boundaries of what is possible to improve cancer prevention and treatment for patients, and ensuring that patients in every community have access to quality care.”