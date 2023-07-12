Biden Meets NATO Leaders Ahead of Sit-Down With Dejected Volodymyr Zelensky - The Messenger
Biden Meets NATO Leaders Ahead of Sit-Down With Dejected Volodymyr Zelensky

President Biden is slated to give a major speech at the NATO summit

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
President Joe Biden met with NATO heads of state and other leaders this morning at the top of a packed day that will include a sit-down with a disappointed Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and what his team has billed as a major speech on the future of the military alliance in a wartime Europe.

The gathering Wednesday morning of the North Atlantic Council at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, included Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden, which is slated to join the alliance after Turkey dropped its opposition, and other leaders from Europe and the Indo-Pacific region. 

Biden and other NATO leaders will meet with President Zelensky later today at the NATO-Ukraine Council, a mainly symbolic platform that’s meant to demonstrate Ukraine’s close relationship with the North Atlantic alliance after the country was on Tuesday denied an invitation or timetable for membership.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) and U.S. President Joe Biden attend the opening high-level session of the 2023 NATO Summit on July 11, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) and U.S. President Joe Biden attend the opening high-level session of the 2023 NATO Summit on July 11, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania.Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Vytautas Mitalos, a senior Lithuanian politician, told local reporters “the step forward” for Ukrainian NATO membership “is very small.”

The meetings come one day after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the alliance will admit Ukraine only “when allies agree and conditions are met.” Zelensky early Tuesday complained that it was “unprecedented and absurd” to omit a timetable for membership from its plans. 

"I would agree that the communiqué is unprecedented, but I see that in a positive way," Amanda Sloat, the National Security Council's Europe director, told reporters in Vilnius. "We joined with allies yesterday in agreeing to a very strong, positive message.  We reaffirmed that Ukraine will become a member of the NATO alliance."

Zelensky said Tuesday that the lack of clarity about Ukraine's future in NATO would only encourage Russia and prolong its invasion.

The president and leaders of the Group of Seven countries are also slated to join Zelensky at an event to announce a joint declaration of support for Ukraine, according to a White House pool report.

"After that meeting, President Biden will have the chance to meet with President Zelensky to discuss the United States near- and long-term support for Ukraine, alongside our allies and partners, to help Ukraine defend itself now and to deter future aggression," Sloat said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow that the G7 security guarantees for Ukraine would have "very, very negative consequences."

"By providing any kind of security guarantees to Ukraine, these countries are actually ignoring the international principle of the indivisibility of security," Peskov said.

"That is, by providing security guarantees to Ukraine, they encroach on the security of the Russian Federation."

Zelensky said earlier Wednesday that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had agreed in a meeting to provide additional Patriot missile batteries to Ukraine.

"This is very important for protecting life in Ukraine from Russian terror," he said.

