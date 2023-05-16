The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Biden Cuts International Trip Short Amid Debt Ceiling Talks

    The president will travel to Japan for the G7 Summit, but will skip planned trips to Australia and Papua New Guinea.

    Rebecca Morin and Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    President Joe Biden will no longer travel to Australia and Papua New Guinea next week due to the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, the White House announced Tuesday.

    The president will still attend the G7 summit in Japan and come back on Sunday. He is scheduled to depart on Wednesday.

    The trip was cut short “in order to be back for meetings with Congressional leaders to ensure that Congress takes action by the deadline to avert default,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

    Biden spoke with Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday to let him know that he would be postponing the trip, Jean-Pierre said. She added that Biden invited Albanese for an official state visit.

    Biden’s team was also in contact with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape’s team to inform him of the trip change.

