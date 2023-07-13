Biden Hails Finland’s Place in NATO After Intense Summit
The president will join a summit of Nordic leaders on Thursday
President Joe Biden met with his Finnish counterpart President Sauli Niinistö for a bilateral meeting in Helsinki on Thursday afternoon ahead of a summit with Nordic leaders that will celebrate Finland’s entry into NATO and Sweden’s likely membership.
Finland will be “an incredible asset to NATO,” Biden said, before reporters were swept from the presidential palace’s ornate Salon Room. “Together we’re standing for shared democratic values.”
The two leaders, each flanked by four aides, were shown on a short video sitting across from one another at a table with large, gilt-framed paintings hanging on the walls.
Biden’s stop in Finland comes after an intense two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where allies smoothed the way for Ukraine’s eventual membership – and smoothed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ruffled feathers over the lack of a formal invitation or timetable to join the alliance.
- Biden To Meet With Zelenskyy During NATO Summit
- Biden Says Support of Ukraine ‘Will Not Waver’ at NATO Summit
- Russian Media on NATO Summit: Zelenskyy a ‘Beggar’ and Military Should Have Attacked NATO Leaders
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy Slams NATO ‘Weakness’ Over Lack of Ukraine Invitation as Summit Begins
- Warning System in Place After ‘Large Hail’ Reported in Dallas During Storms
“I have no doubt" Ukraine will join NATO, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told CNN on Thursday, "and we heard just about every country in the room say as much.”
The U.S. also persuaded Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden’s membership in NATO.
“I know there was some cynicism about whether I could talk the Turks into Sweden,” Biden said in Vilnius on Wednesday night.
Niinistö told Biden in introductory remarks that Finland’s membership in NATO marked “a new era in our security.”
Finland was historically neutral and spent decades under Russian domination. During the Cold War, “Finlandization” was shorthand for smaller country living in fear of a powerful, overbearing neighbor.
Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine drove both Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance, putting the military alliance 270 miles from St. Petersburg.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- One Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews