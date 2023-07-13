Biden Hails Finland’s Place in NATO After Intense Summit

President Joe Biden met with his Finnish counterpart President Sauli Niinistö for a bilateral meeting in Helsinki on Thursday afternoon ahead of a summit with Nordic leaders that will celebrate Finland’s entry into NATO and Sweden’s likely membership.

Finland will be “an incredible asset to NATO,” Biden said, before reporters were swept from the presidential palace’s ornate Salon Room. “Together we’re standing for shared democratic values.”

The two leaders, each flanked by four aides, were shown on a short video sitting across from one another at a table with large, gilt-framed paintings hanging on the walls.



Biden’s stop in Finland comes after an intense two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where allies smoothed the way for Ukraine’s eventual membership – and smoothed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ruffled feathers over the lack of a formal invitation or timetable to join the alliance.

President Joe Biden answers questions from the press prior to boarding at the Vilnius International Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023, after the end of NATO Summit. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

“I have no doubt" Ukraine will join NATO, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told CNN on Thursday, "and we heard just about every country in the room say as much.”

The U.S. also persuaded Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden’s membership in NATO.

“I know there was some cynicism about whether I could talk the Turks into Sweden,” Biden said in Vilnius on Wednesday night.

Niinistö told Biden in introductory remarks that Finland’s membership in NATO marked “a new era in our security.”



Finland was historically neutral and spent decades under Russian domination. During the Cold War, “Finlandization” was shorthand for smaller country living in fear of a powerful, overbearing neighbor.

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine drove both Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance, putting the military alliance 270 miles from St. Petersburg.