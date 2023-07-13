Biden Hails Finland’s Place in NATO After Intense Summit - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Biden Hails Finland’s Place in NATO After Intense Summit

The president will join a summit of Nordic leaders on Thursday

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

President Joe Biden met with his Finnish counterpart President Sauli Niinistö for a bilateral meeting in Helsinki on Thursday afternoon ahead of a summit with Nordic leaders that will celebrate Finland’s entry into NATO and Sweden’s likely membership.

Finland will be “an incredible asset to NATO,” Biden said, before reporters were swept from the presidential palace’s ornate Salon Room. “Together we’re standing for shared democratic values.”

The two leaders, each flanked by four aides, were shown on a short video sitting across from one another at a table with large, gilt-framed paintings hanging on the walls.

Biden’s stop in Finland comes after an intense two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where allies smoothed the way for Ukraine’s eventual membership – and smoothed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ruffled feathers over the lack of a formal invitation or timetable to join the alliance.

President Joe Biden answers questions from the press prior to boarding at the Vilnius International Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023, after the end of NATO Summit.
President Joe Biden answers questions from the press prior to boarding at the Vilnius International Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023, after the end of NATO Summit. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Read More

“I have no doubt" Ukraine will join NATO, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told CNN on Thursday, "and we heard just about every country in the room say as much.”

The U.S. also persuaded Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden’s membership in NATO. 

“I know there was some cynicism about whether I could talk the Turks into Sweden,” Biden said in Vilnius on Wednesday night.

Niinistö told Biden in introductory remarks that Finland’s membership in NATO marked “a new era in our security.”

Finland was historically neutral and spent decades under Russian domination. During the Cold War, “Finlandization” was shorthand for smaller country living in fear of a powerful, overbearing neighbor.

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine drove both Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance, putting the military alliance 270 miles from St. Petersburg.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.