Biden Declares Federal Emergency in Hawaii After at Least 36 Killed in Wildfires - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Biden Declares Federal Emergency in Hawaii After at Least 36 Killed in Wildfires

Biden's declaration paves the way for his administration to send much-needed federal funds to Maui

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

President Joe Biden approved a Disaster Declaration for Hawaii on Thursday after at least 36 people were killed in wildfires that have devastated the island of Maui.

Biden's declaration paves the way for his administration to send much-needed federal funds to Maui, where thousands of people have been displaced, hospitals are overrun and shelters don't have enough space to house everyone in need.

The president also appointed Maona N. Ngwira of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to oversee federal recovery efforts.

Following the announcement, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said in a statement that "I pledge to spare no resources to combat the destructive wildfires, shelter the displaced, treat and bring comfort to the traumatized, support our first responders, restore communication lines and enlist the aid of our federal and county partners to confront this [sic] once-in-a-lifetime catastrophe."

Read More

In the announcement, The White House said funds can be used for "grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster." Funding is also available to help local organizations remove debris in the fire's aftermath.

Hawaii Fires
The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP

The fires, fueled by Hurricane Dora, have incinerated large swaths of western Maui. Officials have not yet been able to determine the scope of the damage, but expect thousands to be displaced on at least a short-term basis.

Officials are discouraging nonessential travel to Maui, as thousands of tourists remain stranded and desperate to leave.

Dustin Kaleiopu told NBC's TODAY Show on Thursday morning that he had almost no time to escape the fire on Tuesday.

"Our neighbor's yard was on fire and we had minutes to escape because an hour later, we would find out that our house had burned completely to the ground," he said.

"Everyone I know is now homeless," the Lahaina resident said. "In 36 hours, our town has been burned to ash. There's nothing left."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.