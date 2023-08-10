Biden Declares Federal Emergency in Hawaii After at Least 36 Killed in Wildfires
Biden's declaration paves the way for his administration to send much-needed federal funds to Maui
President Joe Biden approved a Disaster Declaration for Hawaii on Thursday after at least 36 people were killed in wildfires that have devastated the island of Maui.
Biden's declaration paves the way for his administration to send much-needed federal funds to Maui, where thousands of people have been displaced, hospitals are overrun and shelters don't have enough space to house everyone in need.
The president also appointed Maona N. Ngwira of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to oversee federal recovery efforts.
Following the announcement, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said in a statement that "I pledge to spare no resources to combat the destructive wildfires, shelter the displaced, treat and bring comfort to the traumatized, support our first responders, restore communication lines and enlist the aid of our federal and county partners to confront this [sic] once-in-a-lifetime catastrophe."
In the announcement, The White House said funds can be used for "grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster." Funding is also available to help local organizations remove debris in the fire's aftermath.
The fires, fueled by Hurricane Dora, have incinerated large swaths of western Maui. Officials have not yet been able to determine the scope of the damage, but expect thousands to be displaced on at least a short-term basis.
Officials are discouraging nonessential travel to Maui, as thousands of tourists remain stranded and desperate to leave.
Dustin Kaleiopu told NBC's TODAY Show on Thursday morning that he had almost no time to escape the fire on Tuesday.
"Our neighbor's yard was on fire and we had minutes to escape because an hour later, we would find out that our house had burned completely to the ground," he said.
"Everyone I know is now homeless," the Lahaina resident said. "In 36 hours, our town has been burned to ash. There's nothing left."
