Biden Considers 14th Amendment While Urging Republicans to Move on Debt Ceiling

While speaking in Hiroshima, Japan, President Joe Biden said he believes he has the authority to unilaterally address the debt ceiling through the 14th Amendment.

Biden emphasized that using the 14th Amendment would not be an easy solution to the debt ceiling issue, particularly because of the limited timeframe he would have to implement any decision.

Section Four of the 14th Amendment, which was added to the Constitution following the Civil War, could grant Biden the ability to act without Congress to address the debt ceiling. This clause has largely been unaddressed by the courts, which means that questions remain about what it allows the president to do.

“I’m looking at the 14th Amendment as to whether or not we have the authority — I think we have the authority,” the president said.

“The question is, could it be done and invoked in time that it would not be appealed, and as a consequence past the date in question and still default on the debt. That is a question that I think is unresolved.”

While speaking to NBC on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed similar doubts about the efficacy of using the 14th Amendment.

"It doesn't seem like something that could be appropriately used in these circumstances, given the legal uncertainty around it and given the tight time frame we're on," Yellen said.

Biden, who is attending the Group of 7 (G7) Summit in Japan, told reporters Sunday that Republicans need to “move from their extreme positions” as the country is less than a month out from potentially defaulting on its debt.

“Much of what they’ve already proposed is simply, quite frankly, unacceptable,” Biden told reporters.

“It is time for Republicans to accept that there is no bipartisan deal to be made solely on their partisan terms. They have to move as well,” he added later in the press conference.

Among the proposals Republicans have brought to debt ceiling negotiations are work requirements for Medicaid recipients and cuts to food assistance – policies which could cause millions of Americans to lose government assistance.

Speaking to Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said that Republicans were the "only ones being responsible and sensible about [the debt ceiling.]"

McCarthy also attributed Biden's current stance on the debt ceiling to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders has publicly supported using the 14th Amendment to address the debt ceiling.

In a memo obtained by The Messenger, Saturday, White House officials argued that the Republican proposals will add to the national debt, rather than reducing it.

In the memo, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said the Republican plan will add $3.5 trillion to the debt over the next decade.

“These numbers say more than any words about who they are fighting for,” Bates wrote in the memo. "With his own actions, President Biden has told the country who he’s fighting for. His budget proposal genuinely attacks our debt by ending wasteful spending on wealthy special interests like Big Pharma and Big Oil."

The president emphasized Sunday that while he is willing to cut spending in order to move forward with negotiations with Republicans, he also wants to bring in more money from tax revenue – something that Republicans have rejected.

Many Congressional Democrats have expressed support for the president acting through the 14th Amendment, which includes the phrase “validity of the public debt, authorized by law ... shall not be questioned.”



Some legal scholars argue that this gives the Treasury the ability to continue borrowing money past the debt limit and that it would be unconstitutional for the government to default on its debt.



Among the supporters of using the 14th Amendment are Senator Elizabeth Warren, as well as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.