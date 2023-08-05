Biden Campaign Happily Cashing In On ‘Dark Brandon’ Merchandise

The Joe Biden campaign is laughing all the way to the bank after selling as fast as it can "Dark Brandon" merchandise, a twist on what was intended to be a scathing insult from Donald Trump supporters.

Now Dark Brandon merchandise accounts for more than 54% of the campaign store's total revenue, Biden's re-election team told Axios.

The store offers eight products with a Dark Brandon theme. The "Dark T-Shirt" and "Dark Roast Mug" are the best-selling products of all.

The president himself gave the merchandise a cheeky plug in a posted video as he sipped coffee from mug featuring him with the scary, laser eyes of Dark Brandon.

The video was posted just hours before Trump was arraigned on yet another set of federal indictments, this time for his activities trying to throw out the results of the 2020 election.

"I like my coffee dark," Biden slyly quips after taking a sip.

Dark Brandon was born after Trump-supporting critics began chanting "Let's Go, Brandon," which was code for "F--k Joe Biden."

That had grown out of a crowd chant misheard at an Alabama race by NASCAR driver Brandon Brown in 2021. He initially thought the crowd was chanting "Let's Go, Brandon," but they were actually venting darker feelings about Biden.

President Biden makes a toast to Dark Brandon. (Screenshot Joe Biden Twitter) Joe Biden/Twitter

Biden turned it to his advantage by becoming "Dark Brandon."

At the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April, Biden introduced a comedian by donning his aviator sunglasses and saying: "I'm going to be fine with your jokes, but I'm not sure about Dark Brandon."