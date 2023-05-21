The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China Relations

    Speaking in Japan, the president predicted there will be a 'thaw very shortly.'

    Bruce Golding
    President Biden on Sunday blamed the ongoing breakdown in communications between his administration and China on the destruction of the "silly balloon" Beijing sent to hover over the U.S.

    During a news conference following the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Biden also said he expected relations to improve "very shortly."

    On Feb. 4, China ignored a call from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hours after the Air Force shot down the spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

    "We should have an open hotline. With the Bali conference that's what President Xi and I agreed we were going to do and meet on," Biden said Sunday, referring to his Nov. 4 meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    "And then this silly balloon that was carrying two freight cars worth of spy equipment was flying over the United States, and it got shot down and changed in terms of talking to one another.

    "I think you're going to see that begin to thaw very shortly," he added.

    President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling at the White House on May 09, 2023.
    China has acknowledged the balloon came from China but claimed it was "a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes" that accidentally strayed into U.S. airspace.

    Biden's remarks came amid increased tensions between China and U.S. ally Taiwan, whose president called Saturday for the communist country to scale back its military pressure to bring the democratic island nation under its control, Reuters reported.

    "War is not an option. Neither side can unilaterally change the status quo with non-peaceful means," Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen said.

    "Maintaining the status quo of peace and stability is the consensus for both the world and Taiwan."

    U.S. and Chinese defense officials last spoke on Nov. 22, when Austin and his then-Chinese counterpart, General Wei Fenghe, met on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations event in Cambodia.

    During that meeting, Austin warned "that the United States remains committed to our longstanding one China policy," the Pentagon said at the time.

    "The secretary reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Strait, opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo, and called on the [People's Republic of China] to refrain from further destabilizing actions toward Taiwan," Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder added.

    In March, Wei was replaced by Gen. Li Shangfu, who's been under U.S. sanctions since 2018 for overseeing the purchase of combat aircraft and equipment from Russia.

    Austin has asked to meet with Li at a June event in Singapore but Beijing has rebuffed the request due to the sanctions on the Chinese defense minister.

